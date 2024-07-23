Legal Aid Council Moves to Free 42 Kuje Correctional Centre Inmates

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) has concluded plans to represent 42 inmates of the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. The move forms part of efforts at decongesting custodial centres across the country, as well as giving hope to the voiceless citizens of Nigeria, especially those awaiting trail inmates.

A statement by LACON’s Assistant Director of Press, Amaka Agbaih, disclosed that the inmates have already been documented and assigned to Council Lawyers for representation in courts within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the statement, LACON Director-in-Charge of FCT Office, Mr Okwuegbu Egenti, had led a team of Lawyers from the Council and some Government parastatals to the Correctional Centre, where a total number of 42 inmates whose offences are majorly drug related, theft, murder and conspiracy, were interviewed.

“About 30 of the inmates interviewed are youths who smoke and peddle in various kinds of drugs, and most of them have spent nothing less than six months before coming to Kuje Custodial Centre”, the statement added.

While LACON commended the Minister of Interior for doing a great job, it called on the APC led administration to “in the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda, give hope to the Nigerian youths” by building industries that will provide jobs for inmates that are been reintegrated back to society.

“In the same vein, the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, should consider building Juvenile Centres for the minors that are staying in the same cells with the adult inmates, they should have a remand home for correction.

“LACON needs manpower and proper funding to be able to make more impact; two Lawyers per State is an apology considering the volume of work per state”, he added.

Driver to Spend 12 Years in Prison for Killing LASTMA Officer

A Lagos State High Court has sentenced commercial bus driver, Elijah Shokoya, to 12 years in prison for killing a LASTMA officer, Akinmade Samson Olawale, in 2012.

Hon. Justice Oyindamola Ogala found Shokoya guilty of involuntary manslaughter, concluding that the Prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Shokoya’s actions caused Akinmade’s death.

The incident occurred when Shokoya’s bus struck Akinmade while he was controlling traffic, resulting in fatal injuries. The court rejected Shokoya’s not guilty plea, and he was convicted and sentenced on Thursday.

In her judgement, Justice Ogala held: “The Prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt that the deceased died, that the unlawful acts of the Defendant caused the death of the deceased, and that the acts of the Defendant which eventually caused the death of the deceased were with the knowledge that injury or grievous bodily harm was the probable consequence”.

The Lagos State Government accused the convict of knocking down Akinmade with a blue and black Opel space bus with number plate AAA 74 GG while controlling traffic, and he suffered injuries to his head and body. The Prosecution said that the tragic incident occurred at Demurin Street junction inwards Mile 12, stating that the offence violated Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable under Section 229.

The convict was arraigned on June 23, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

Justice Ogala also held that the sole issue for determination, was whether with the totality of the evidence tendered in court, the Prosecution, had successfully proved the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter proffered against the Defendant, to enable the court convict the Defendant thereof.

The trial Judge pointed out that the position of the law is indeed, well settled, that the burden of proof in criminal cases rests on the Prosecution, and the standard of proof is proof beyond reasonable doubt.

“As regards the death of Akinmade Samson Olawale, there seems to be no dispute as to the death of the deceased. The testimony of a first prosecution witness, Aderonke Malik, was that she saw the Defendant pushing the deceased into the front of his vehicle. Her testimony is that she ran there asking the Defendant to stop the car, but he did not, and that the deceased kept on banging the bonnet of the vehicle to stop. She testified that the Defendant did not stop, until he knocked down the deceased.

“Also, in this instant case, it is instructive that the Investigating Police Officer also gave direct evidence of what she saw, heard, and investigated. The court, therefore, finds that the evidence cannot be faulted as suggested by the defence in this instance.

“It must be pointed out that proof beyond reasonable doubt, is not proof beyond every shadow of doubt. The degree of proof amounting to reasonable doubt need not reach certainty, but it will carry a high degree of probability.

“Once the ingredients of the offence the accused is charged with are proved, that constitutes proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and for him to be entitled to the benefit of the doubt, the doubt must be a genuine and reasonable one arising from some evidence before the court.

“The Honourable Court, therefore, finds the Defendant Guilty of the One Count charge of Involuntary Manslaughter he stands faced with, and is accordingly convicted.

“I hereby sentence the Defendant to 12 years imprisonment from the day of judgement”, Justice Ogala held.