Kogi Indigenes Allege Threat to Invade Govt House, Warn Protesters, Anarchists of Unpalatable Consequences

Youths in Kogi State on Tuesday warned those they described as agents of destabilisation and enemies of the state, to steer clear of the Kogi Government House and desist from painting the wrong picture about the state to outsiders or face dire consequences.

The warning is coming on the heels of rumours being spread that ex-governor Yahaya Bello lives in the Government House and the threat to invade the Government House under the guise of protest.

Warning that any attempt by outsiders or defeated politicians from within to go near the Kogi Government House in the guise of occupying the Seat of Government will be vehemently resisted, the youths described those threatening to occupy the Kogi Government House as a faceless group of ethnic jingoists doing the bidding of embattled paymasters.

They dared anyone to try such and test the popularity of the immediate past Governor and his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

Thousands of youths, who are registered member of the Kogi Youths Stakeholder Forum, said this in a joint statement made available to the press on Tuesday by the Coordinator, Comrade Tunde G. Muhammed, and signed in Lokoja by Yunisa Idris, Yusuf Ndako, Idris Kabir, Osovehe Jimmoh, Itoba Momoh, Agali Oluwafemi, Mayowa Williams, Ocholi Idris, Hassan Gambo and Oloruneffa Jegede.

“Our patience has been tested enough, no one should try anything to undermine democracy in Kogi State or the consequences will not be palatable. They will be shocked,” they warned.

The youths condemned the talk of invasion being spread by political actors and echoed by ethnocentric agents of destruction in the state as suspicious and an attack on democracy, saying any further oppression would be met with stiff resistance.

According to them, there is a pending court case that has been adjourned and the illegally obtained warrant of arrest is a subject of appeal as it was obtained against a valid court order.

“This needless noise is clearly persecution taken too far as we, the bona-fide citizens of Kogi State, know that no Governor has performed better than Bello since inception. His successor is riding on this solid foundation to deliver even better dividends.

“We categorically reject even the thought of disrupting the peace and stability of our state through unlawful occupation. Our dutiful Governor Usman Ododo was duly elected and the current occupier of the Lugard House. Such threat from whatever quarters is an attempt to overthrow democracy and pave way for anarchy.

“We know the voice of Jacob and hand of Esau and warn all those trying to cause chaos because they have lost at the polls, those conniving with enemies of Yahaya Bello outside, to desist. We have been patient enough in the face of the endless persecution and defamation. We will not allow anything that will be counter-productive to the peace, progress, development and well-being of all bonafide residents of Kogi.

“Our dear State is currently undergoing a critical period of development and consolidation of democratic values. It is on this basis that we enjoin all indigenes of our dear state to ignore the empty and baseless threats arising from ethnic jingoists.

“The Confluence state has witnessed transition from Igala to Igala and Heavens did not fall then. The transition process from ex-governor Bello to Ododo has come to stay,” the youths stated.

The Stakeholder, reacting to a statement “by a group that called itself People of Kogi, calling for the ex-governor to be handed over to the EFCC”, said those making that demand were illiterates, who don’t understand the process of law.

“For us in KYSF, we consider this as a joke taken too far. For the sake of clarity, it has become imperative to highlight the achievements of the former Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, during his tenure as governor and his legacies of visionary leadership.

“This is an incontrovertible fact, that under Ex- GYB, Kogi State witnessed significant infrastructural development, improvements in healthcare and education sectors with notable strides in agriculture and youth empowerment. Undoubtedly, his administration’s efforts toward peace and security are commendable and have contributed to the stability we currently enjoy in our dear state today. Whatever haters peddle can’t erase this.

“It is important to clarify that the allegations against His Excellency Yahaya Bello are primarily driven by political opponents who have yet to come to terms with the outcome of the previous election. We firmly believe that these accusations will be proven baseless in due course, and Yahaya Bello will be vindicated.

“To those being misled into tribal politics and manipulated by vested interests, we advise you to stay off Kogi State. We urge all citizens to remain vigilant as we collectively protect the interests of our people. Furthermore, we urge all stakeholders and concerned parties to seek accurate information and refrain from being misled by politically motivated agendas. The legal matters concerning His Excellency Yahaya Bello are being addressed through appropriate channels, and we are confident that justice will prevail.

“In conclusion, we call upon all genuine residents of Kogi State to prioritize peace, unity, and adherence to the law of the land. Let us continue to work together to build a brighter future for our state, free from unnecessary strife and division,” the youths stated.