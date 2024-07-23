Kogi Group Vows to Resist Attempts to Cause Chaos by ‘Rejected Politicians’

A socio-cultural group, Kogi Ethnic Nationalities Forum (KENF) has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to arm some hoodlums with sophisticated weapons and decorate them as security operatives for the purpose of invading the Government House in Kogi.

The group was responding to a threat from certain quarters to invade the Government House in Lokoja in search of the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who they alleged is hiding in the Government House.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of KENF, Dr. Kennedy Owolabi fingered rejected politicians as being behind the move to stoke the embers of violence in the state and throw it into avoidable chaos.

He said any attempt to invade the Government House would be an act of coup that would be seriously resisted by every well-meaningful indigene of Kogi State.

“We are well abreast with the information on acquisition of automated weapons by desperate politicians to arm hoodlums imported from neighbouring states to invade the Government House,” Owolabi said.

He called on the international community to show specific and deliberate interest in the ongoing political persecution of former Governor Yahaya Bello and the embarrassment Governor Ododo had continued to receive over a matter that is already in court.

He wondered what would have fueled desperation by some people in authority using the instrument of their institutions to suppress perceived political enemies.

The Forum described the act as desperate politics taken too far, which was capable of burning down the state if those perpetrating such unlawful acts are not brought to book or thoroughly warned to desist from act capable of truncating our fledging democracy.

“While we understand that this is nothing but a well-orchestrated plan to stage a coup to overthrow a constitutionally elected governor, they have told those who care to listen that they are looking for former governor Yahaya Bello.

“We dare ask, what legal authority do they have to invade a Government House if not to occupy the seat of the governor?

“What they could not achieve at the polls, they want to achieve with a barrel of gun. We must however make it clear to them that the people of Kogi will resist them.

“Our people don’t want to be taken back to the days of darkness. They have taken a decision on their choice of leadership and they are committed to defending it.

“Desperate politicians must also be told that violence has no place in the new Kogi, but this must not be interpreted to mean cowardice. Those who want to stoke violence should be ready to harvest it in equal measure,” Owolabi stated.

He also called on the Commissioner of Police in the state and heads of the relevant security agencies to be on their toes and ensure that those who want to truncate the peace in the state are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.