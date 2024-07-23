Digital Literacy: NITDA Partners NYSC to Train 30m Nigerians

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has expressed its resolve to partner the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to train 30 million Nigerians in the informal sector and rural areas on digital literacy as part of its drive to achieve 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027.

Director, Corporate Planning, NITDA, Aristotle Onumo, disclosed this at the 2024 NYSC Director General Community Development Service (CDS) launch and awards on Monday in Abuja, themed, “Excellence in Action: Celebrating NYSC CDS stories.”

He said that as part of the agency’s move to drive the digital literacy programme of achieving 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027, the agency had decided to partner the NYSC to train some corps members in the camp who in turn will train 30 million Nigerians.

“With respect to the partnership we have with NYSC, NITDA as an agency, is reaching out to about 30 million Nigerians who are in the informal sector to empower them with digital technology, digital tools and digital fluency.

“So that they will be able to play their own roles in the digital economy sector and in doing that we believe that partnering with NYSC will become a veritable platform to be able to reach out to the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs), in Nigeria,” he said.

On the programme, he said the launch was intended to be used to reach the entire masses and even those who are considered to be illitrates who dwell in the rural areas have digital tools but may not be able to use such tools to perform some economic transactions.

His words: “We believe that by giving them this knowledge and by partnering with NYSC, they will teach them how to use their devices, teach them how to use simple techniques and become financial literates using digital tools to perform elementary financial transactions in the rural areas.

“In the partnership we will train digital champions (these are the NYSC Corps members) from the camp who we will empower and teach digital literacy and they in turn will teach the people in the rural areas.”

The Director General, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Ahmed, in his address said that the essence of the awards was to encourage service to humanity.

According to General Ahmed, “The formal launch of the 2024 CDS activities, which is a key highlight of this occasion, is intended to rejuvenate the commitment of the NYSC staff, corps members and other stakeholders to the programme.

“It is pertinent to note that the whole essence of humanity is anchored on the sacrifices we make to better the lives of others and bring about positive changes in our communities. It is through such services that we forge human connectivity, foster empathy and build a stronger, compassionate, and prosperous society.

“Today’s programme reinforces our hope of a brighter future for the country in view of the immense sense of devotion to service and sacrifice for which these young men and women are being recognised.

“The contributions of the corps members to the development of their host communities in the areas of health, education, agriculture as well as advocacy on development issues have undoubtedly transformed them into societal custodians and vanguards, which are the salient qualities of visionary leaders.”

He urged serving and future corps members to emulate what the awardees have done.

“As we relish the achievements of these young patriots, and commend their outstanding contributions, which earned them this recognition, I would like to implore serving and future generation of corps members to emulate their lofty gestures. Always strive to leave your footsteps in the sand of times wherever you find yourselves,” he further said.

According to him, “The Director General’s CDS award was instituted in 2021 to encourage and rekindle the interest of corps members, staff and our collaborating partners in community development activities. It is aimed at promoting healthy competition amongst them. I am proud to state that, this initiative has achieved its purpose.

Senior Technical Adviser, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), Dr. Bala Yunusa, said as a government they have recognised the position of the NYSC and had since 2017 partnered the service to provide advocacy and sensitisation to the corps members.

He noted that they recognised that the NYSC has the capacity to extend the territorial reach of the states.”

Borno State emerged first in NEMA CDS group, Education and ICT

CDS group, Adamawa placed second and Legal Aid CDS group and Taraba State won third position.

Wisdom Nduchika, with registration number FC/22B/5682/FCT emerged best in the award of best individual CDS; Abdullahi Nuhu with registration number KT/23A/0015, /Katsina emerged second best while Mathew Ohiare with registration number ED/22B2203/Edo.

Akwuobi Stephen with registration number TR/22B/0657/Taraba emerged joint third best respectively.

The first position for best CDS schedule officer went to Mr. Buhari Aliyu Karaye of Katsina State Secretariat, second position, Mr. Mohammed Adams Maunde of Borno State and Ituma Emmanuel Omenka of Ebonyi State, third position.