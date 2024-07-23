CESEL Hails  DBN over  GCF Accredited Entity

Community Energy Social Enterprise Limited (CESEL), yesterday congratulated Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) on its recent appointment as an accredited entity by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The Chief Executive Officer, CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani, in a signed letter addressed to Managing Director, DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, stated that the appointment is a significant milestone and it marks DBN as Nigeria’s first Direct Access Entity.

Tolani stressed that the milestone reflects the management vision, expertise, dedication and commitment to advancing climate action and sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond.

He said: “With this accreditation, DBN now plays a crucial role in converting climate-related concepts into impactful projects and we anticipate the transformative impact of your initiatives as you work alongside other stakeholders to address climate challenges and promote resilience.

“As you are aware, with over $6 billion projects approved for developing countries so far by the GCF Board, Nigeria has really performed abysmally in benefitting from the fund and we are upbeat that your recent accreditation will change that narrative very soon.

“CESEL, being an active player in the global climate change space, particularly through the deployment of massive Solar Irrigation infrastructure nationwide in a bid to addressing the food crisis in Nigeria, we look forward to joining hands with you in creating a greener, more resilient future for our country!

“Together, we can make a difference by fostering innovation, promoting sustainable practices and addressing climate challenges head-on.

“Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! May your endeavours continue to inspire and drive positive change for our country and planet.”