Alleged Drug Trafficking: NDLEA Arraigns Senior Immigration Officer, 3 Others

Wale Igbintade





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday, arraigned before a Federal High Court, in Lagos, a senior Immigration Officer, Akomolafe Michael, currently serving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, for alleged trafficking in 8 kilograms of Methamphetamine and 7.60 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, also known as marijuana.

The immigration officer was arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor, alongside three others on a nine count-charge of alleged conspiracy, unlawful possession, import and dealing in the prohibited substances.

Others arraigned alongside the immigration officer are; Babatunde Micheal Olufemi, said to be a staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nwadozie Chris Amaechi and Nwosu Chinedu Cyril.

Arraigning the defendants, the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants were arrested on May 21, 2024, while attempting to smuggle the prohibited substances out of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ibrahim told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the alleged crimes alongside Nwadozie Sunday and Echezona Nwosu, based in South Africa.

Specifically, the immigration officer, Mr. Akomolafe was slammed with six-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful import, unlawful possession, and trafficking in the banned substances.

While Olufemi, Nwadozie and Nwosu, were slammed with three counts of conspiracy and unlawful importation and possession of the banned drugs.

The prosecutor told the court that the alleged offence contravened sections 14 (b), 21 (2)(d) and 20 (1)(c) punishable under section 11(b) and 20 (2)(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, while the other three members of the gang pleaded guilty to the charges, the immigration officer denied the offences and pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Based on his not guilty plea, his lawyer, Chief Benson Ndakara, pleaded with the court to admit him to bail in the most liberal terms.

Upon the moving of the bail application, Justice Osiagor admitted bail to the immigration officer in the sum of N10 million with one surety.

The judge also ordered that the surety must be a Civil Servants of an Assistant Director cadre in the employment of Lagos State or the Federal Government.

However, the trio of Babatunde Micheal Olufemi, Nwadozie Chris Amaechi and Nwosu Chinedu Cyril, that pleaded guilty were convicted and sentenced to 4 years on each count.

The three convicts were however ordered to pay fine option of N2 million fine on each count.

The judge also ordered that both the sentences and fine option shall run concurrently

Meanwhile Justice Daniel Osiagor has adjourned further trial in the matter till November 7, 2024.

Some of the offences against the defendant read: “That you 1. Akomolafe Gbenga Micheal 2. Babatunde Micheal Olufemi 3. Nwadozie Chris Amaechi 4. Nwosu Chinedu Cyril all being members of a drug syndicate based in Nigeria conspired with one Nwadozie Sunday and Echezona Nwosu (both based in South Africa, now at large) adults, males, on or about the 21st day of May 2024 conspired amongst yourselves to import 8 kilograms of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance under international control.

“You thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“That you Akomolafe Gbenga Micheal 2. Babatunde Micheal Olufemi 3. Nwadozie Chris Amaechi 4. Nwosu Chinedu Cyril all being members of a drug syndicate based in Nigeria conspired with one Nwadozie Sunday and Echezona Nwosu (both based in South Africa, now at large) adults, males, on or about May 21, 2024 conspired amongst yourselves to import 7.60 kilogram of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin.

“You thereby committed an act which is an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you Akomolafe Gbenga Micheal adult, male on or about May 21, 2024 at the Gate C of Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority possessed 7,60 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin, and you thereby Committed an act which is an offence contrary to Section 20 (1) (c) and punishable under Section 20 (2) (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”