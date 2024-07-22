Yusuf: Kano Ready to Conduct Local Govt Elections

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, has said that preparations are under way to conduct elections at the grassroots, involving 44 local government councils and 484 wards in the state.

The governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, dropped the hint during a stakeholders’ meeting with the leadership of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

Yusuf revealed all the plans to conduct the council poll in compliance with Judgment of Supreme Court that affirmed financial autonomy to the third tier of government.

He registered his unwavering respect to the rule of law and commitment to financial prudency, accountability and transparency in governance at all tiers.

Yusuf assured the people free, fair and credible local government elections, urging opposition parties to try their luck as his government will not interfere with the electoral process.

He said: “Our administration has allowed the previous LG Executive Councils in the 44 LGAs to finish their tenure despite pressure from within, this is out of respect we have for the rule of law.”

“So, our respect for accountability and in consideration of the recent supreme court judgment trigger our readiness to conduct council elections.”

He said preparations are on top gear by the Kano State Independent Electorate Commission (KANSIEC) on the conduct of council polls and I can assure you this would hold any time soon.

“We will soon invite you again for selection of our party’s candidates to be fielded in the 44 LGAs, who will run for the office of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors. We shall run a peaceful campaigns with the belief that majority of Kano people will vote for NNPP,” Yusuf said.