Widows, Widowers Declare Support for Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Widows and widowers in Rivers State have declared their support and loyalty to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing him as a peaceful leader who listens, cares and shows empathy and compassion to those he governs.

The group under the aegis of Rivers Widows and Widowers’ Forum (RWWF), declared the support during their solidarity visit, at the Government House, Port Harcourt

Leader of the group, Mrs Victoria Omoniyi, who led the delegation on the visit, stated that though the governor is a man of few words, his leadership of the state has renewed and restored hope in the minds of all residents.

Omoniyi said: “Governor Siminalayi Fubara leadership restored hope of Rivers residents who are also benefiting from the peaceful atmosphere and economic opportunities created, as well as other programmes in the health, education and agriculture sectors.”

Omoniyi assured all that they still have their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and will massively mobilise themselves to vote to return Governor Fubara for a second term when the time comes to re-elect him in 2027.

She also assured the people that they will continue to take advantage and participate in the various people-oriented programmes and projects of the administration for the growth and prosperity of the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has explained that the various programmes of his administration are designed to provide sundry opportunities to the weak and vulnerable as well as the strong in the society to enable them address their socio-economic challenges.

The governor stated that by ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels; revamping commercial agriculture; and strengthening the services derivable in the education sector; his administration will be providing all residents access to living better lives.

Represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, during the visit of the widows and widowers, the governor noted the determination to stand in defence of the interest of the state as demonstrated by their solidarity walk, undertaken under the rains.

He urged delegates to ensure they key into the government’s ‘people-first’ policies and programmes to adequately benefit from them.

Governor Fubara said things are being done differently now in the State, and in an orderly manner with every group of persons having the chance to benefit, if they key into what the Government is doing.

The governor emphasised: “This our State does not discriminate. Even your group has acknowledged that. As a detribalised State, we will ensure that you continue to enjoy the State in that way. Whoever behaves well is a Rivers person. The only people that are not Rivers people are the ones that are not behaving well.

“You have to be up and doing because everybody will have equal chance to opportunities that are being created. So, try as much as possible to follow up, and play your part. By the time all these programmes are fully rolled out, and when you key in, you’ll find out that a lot of the issues that you’re having now will be reduced,” he noted.

Governor Fubara thanked the widows and widowers for their support and prayers, noting that God hears their prayers.