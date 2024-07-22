Tinubu Back in Abuja after Attending AU Meeting in Ghana

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from Accra, Ghana, where he attended the 6th Mid-Year Coordination meeting of the African Union (AU).

The president, who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 10pm Sunday, was received by some top government officials.

During his two-day stay in Ghana, President Tinubu, who attended the meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), gave an update on developments in the regional organization.

In his speech at the meeting, the president highlighted some of the bloc’s achievements and challenges.

He showcased ECOWAS’ progress in counter-terrorism, electoral support, economic integration, humanitarian efforts, education, health, energy, mines and agriculture.

President Tinubu noted the activation of a Standby Force to counter terrorism, support for member states in enhancing electoral and governance processes, and the implementation of activities to consolidate the free trade area, customs union and common market.

He also highlighted ECOWAS’ humanitarian efforts, including a $9 million allocation to assist persons of concern and support for frontline member states in the fight against terrorism.

President Tinubu, however, acknowledged the bloc’s challenges, including multiple threats, geopolitical rivalries, terrorism, food insecurity, climate change and misinformation.

He emphasized ECOWAS’ commitment to dialogue with member states, maintaining unity and convening a Special Extra-ordinary Summit on the future of the community.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart, Ismail Omar Guelleh, agreeing to continue working together to advance bilateral interests.