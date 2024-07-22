RT Briscoe Launches  Money Market Fund

Sunday Okobi

RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc has launched the R.T. Briscoe Savings and Investment Fund, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a statement, it was noted that the milestone marks a significant step in R.T Briscoe’s commitment to providing innovative opportunities to its existing and potential shareholders to invest in the company.

The statement also highlighted that the approach ensures that investors can own a stake in R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc with very little initial capital, making it accessible to a broader range of investors and democratising investment opportunities within the company.

The statement remarked that the R.T. Briscoe Savings and Investment Fund is an open-ended money market fund designed to offer unit-holders a steady stream of income and capital preservation.

The statement further explained that by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality money market instruments, the fund ensures low risk and competitive returns.

It explained that the primary objective is to earn a steady income and preserve capital, catering to both individual and institutional investors.

The fund is professionally managed by DLM Asset Management Limited who recently won the best Asset Management Company of the Year at the African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards.

This accolade underscores their commitment to ensuring expert oversight and strategic investment decisions.

First City Monument Bank Limited serves as the custodian, while UTL Trust Management Services acts as the trustee, providing additional security and transparency.

With a minimum subscription of 10 units at N1,000 per unit, the fund is accessible with a minimum investment of N10,000.

The fund comprises 1,000,000 units available for subscription, providing many opportunities for investors.

Additionally, the fund offers liquidity, allowing easy access to investments and the option to convert holdings into equity ownership in R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc, Seyi Onajide, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, saying: “We are thrilled to introduce the R.T. Briscoe Savings and Investment Fund, demonstrating our dedication to providing reliable and accessible investment opportunities that empower investors to achieve their financial goals.

“This launch underscores our commitment to innovation and growth, offering clients an opportunity to save to own a part of R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc. We believe this fund will not only enhance our investment portfolio but also reinforce our leadership across our diverse businesses, including Automobile, Industrial Air Compressor, Material Handling, Industrial Equipment, Power, and Real Estate.”

The Managing Director of DLM Asset Management, Ugonnaya Osi, commented on the RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc fund, emphasising that: “With the expertise of DLM Asset Management Limited and the unwavering support of our trusted partners, we are confident that the RT Briscoe Fund will deliver significant value to our investors.

“As stewards of the RT Briscoe Fund, our commitment extends beyond mere management; we aim to maximize returns and foster sustained financial growth through meticulous oversight and strategic foresight. This dedication ensures that every investment decision is informed by a deep understanding of market dynamics and investor needs, reinforcing our pledge to deliver excellence in financial management.”