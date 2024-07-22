Pat Utomi Tasks Presidency on Evidence of His Alleged Involvement in Planned Protest

Obi’s supporters tackle Onanuga over arrest

Chuks Okocha and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

Professor Pat Utomi has challenged Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, to substantiate his claims that the renowned professor of political economy is one of those sponsoring a planned nationwide protest.

Supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, also yesterday, dismissed as divisive and reckless allegations by Onanuga about an alleged plot by Obi and his followers to cause mayhem in the country.



Onanuga had on Saturday accused Obi and his supporters, including Utomi, of masterminding the planned protests.

Utomi, in a post on his verified X handle, expressed disappointment in Onanuga over the unsubstantiated allegation and challenged him to provide proof of his alleged involvement.



The renowned management expert said he was unaware of the protest until recently when he called a civil servant in Abuja, with respect to a project, who then advised him to be cautious of potential flight disruptions due to the demonstrations.



Utomi said he had for some months been in Washington D.C., where he was engaged in intensive fellowship and working on a book project. He said he used to think Onanuga was a journalist of some standing until he began to receive calls about the accusation in connection with the protest planned for August.

Utomi wrote, “Esteem just collapsed before me. I used to think Bayo Onanuga was a journalist of some standing until I began to receive calls this morning about his accusing me of planning demonstrations for August.



“I have been resident in Washington D.C. and occupied by an intense Fellowship for months with additional work on a book project such that I did not even know demonstrations were being planned until I called a senior civil servant in Abuja.”

Utomi, however, stressed his support for citizens’ right to protest, in spite of his lack of involvement in the planning, even as he stated that the accusation by Onanuga might be a deliberate falsehood to justify a sinister plan.



He said, “This morning, when I heard about Onanuga’s comment, my inclination was to ignore it. But another caller suggested it could be deliberate falsehood to rationalise a sinister plan.”

Utomi challenged Onanuga saying, “I would like Mr. Onanuga to present any evidence to justify his comment.”

A statement by National Coordinator of the New Nigeria Now group, a Peter Obi supporters’ group, called on Tinubu to caution his media aide against use of threat and inflammatory language on respected and peaceful leaders and Nigerians.



The statement said, “It is crucial to reiterate that Mr. Peter Obi is, without a doubt, the most humble, tolerant, and peaceful politician in Nigeria today. His exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to peaceful coexistence are exemplary.

“Even his greatest enemies and opposition parties can attest to his unshakable dedication to maintaining a high level of decorum and respect, even in the face of provocation.

“Despite being subjected to daily insults, character assassination, and name-calling by political attack dogs, Mr. Peter Obi consistently chooses to maintain issue-based politics.”