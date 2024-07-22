Nigerian Navy Chief Provides Succour for Widow of Fallen Hero, Says No One Will be Left Behind 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, recently provided succour to the widow of a fallen hero with the donation of a roof over her head, while stressing that no one would be left behind under his watch.

The fallen hero, Leading Regulator SuleimanMK, a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, had sacrificed his life in service to the nation under Operation WHIRL STROKE in Niger State on August 13, 2023.

According to the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adams Aiwuyor-Aliu, “In the service to a nation, military personnel make extraordinary sacrifices, often paying the ultimate price to safeguard the lives of the citizens and territory of the country.

“Their bravery and dedication in the face of battle are the bedrock upon which national security is built upon. The loss of a naval rating in line of duty is a profound tragedy, affecting not only their immediate family but also the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces.

“One poignant example is the sacrifice made by Leading Regulator SuleimanMK, a distinguished personnel of the Nigerian Navy who sacrificed his life in service to the nation under Operation WHIRL STROKE in Niger State on 13 August 2023.

“It is against this backdrop that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla’s vision of having a highly motivated professional naval force capable of shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals including land-based engagements in fulfilment of Nigeria’s national interest, comes alive.

“One significant motivation for naval personnel is assurance of shelter in and out of service.

“In fulfilment of this vision, the Chief of the Naval Staff presented a 2 Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow to the widow of the fallen hero who is also a Leading Seaman at Navy Estate Karshi Abuja.

“This gesture underscores the importance attached to personnel welfare especially provision ofaccommodation by the CNS.

“Certainly, succour has been given to the slain and comfort provided for the family he left behind.

“The CNS was ably represented by the Director Veteran Affairs, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru who stated that such initiatives will be sustained to ensure that no one is left behind.”