Lawyer Stabbed for Handling Divorce Case in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A legal practitioner, Abayomi Oladire, has been allegedly stabbed by a middle-aged man, kunle Kuteyi for handling a divorce case between him (suspect ) and his wife, Taibat, at a court in Ondo town, Ondo State .

THISDAY gathered yesterday that Kuteyi allegedly stabbed the lawyer, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the town.

Specifically, THISDAY gathered that the suspect who is said to be at large, accosted the lawyer on the road and accused him of having an affair with his wife, saying it was the reason the lawyer was helping his wife to file a divorce suit in the court.

The matter was said to have generated argument between the duo, leading the suspect to allegedly stab the lawyer severally on his body but the lawyer was quickly rushed to the hospital while the suspect flee from the scene.

Explaining his ordeal, the victim (Oladire) stated that the suspect’s wife approached him to file a divorce suit against her husband as a result of disagreement between them over a property matter but the wife later rescinded her decision following an intervention of her in-laws.

The lawyer further explained that he was processing to withdraw the suit form court when the suspect attacked him, alleging he was dating his wife.

His words: “The wife asked me to prepare a divorce paper because her husband lied to him about the case (of a property sold) . I prepared the divorce and later she came back to me that she was not interested anymore because her husband’s family had begged her to forgive her husband. I told her that I will inform the court on the next day of adjournment. On that Sunday evening, I was going to my sister’s naming ceremony when I saw the suspect and he said he had been looking for me because I prepared a divorce paper for his wife.

“He said I was dating his wife that was why I wanted to prepare a divorce letter for them, and I explained to him that his wife has told me that she is no more interested in the divorce case and we are going to withdraw the case in the next day of adjournment. Before I could say bread and butter, he brought out broken bottle and started stabbing me only thing I did was to guard myself so that he will not stab me on my neck and other dangerous part of my body.”

The legal practitioner said he had reported the matter at a police in the town but suspect had not been arrested.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the matter was not reported at any police station.

“ I have contacted the DPOs in Ondo town, they said no such case was reported at the police station,” the PPRO said .