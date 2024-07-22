Ignore Critics of Tariffs Suspension on Food Importation, APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore those criticising him for the suspension of tariffs, duties and taxes on the importation of foods, grains and other products to the country.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said it is either those criticising the policy were benefiting from the economic challenges that the Nigerian masses are facing or are planning to push the masses against the president by causing unnecessary unrest in the country.

The APC chieftain, who made the remarks while speaking with journalists in Osogbo, said that Nigerians were highly hopeful and eager to get the dividend of the democracy as quickly as possible.

He, however, said that the global economic crisis, couple with unavoidable policies introduced by the present administration was mitigating against Renewed Hope Agenda of the president, but steps taken in recent time to revamp the economy are beginning to yield desired results.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that although the tariff suspension might not be the lasting solution to the food crisis in the country, it will cushion the effects of food crisis ravaging the country in short term, adding that the president should be commended for taking the bold step.

The APC chieftain said that for the president to give relief to the consumer on certain products against trade policy on import ban, it shows that his administration is responsible and responsive to the outcry of Nigerians.

The federal government on July 8 announced the suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes on some essential food items imported through land and sea borders.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who made this known during a press briefing in Abuja, said that the listed food items, which include maize, wheat, husked brown rice, and cowpeas, would enjoy a 150-day Duty-Free Import Window.

Oyintiloye said that the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics that the food inflation in the country rose to 40.66 per cent in May from 40.53 per cent in April was a signal that the government needed to take a bold step as the president did to address the situation.

“I want to commend the bold step by the president on the tariffs suspension on the food importation.

“Although this might not be the permanent solution to the food crisis in the country, it will go a long way in ameliorating the situation.

“The president should ignore the criticism by those who see nothing good in the decision.

“Nigeria voted for good governance, high standard of living, and in order to achieve this and many others, the president should be focus on how to improve the economy and lifts the country out of inherited economic quagmire and ignore the critics.

“I strongly believe that with all the interventions the government has put in place to tackle food crisis in the country, the projection of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, that the government will crash food prices in the next 180 days is achievable,” he said.