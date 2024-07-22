FIDE 100th Anniversary: Nigerian School, Rupetta Academy Attempts Guinness World Record in Chess Marathon 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Over N1 million was won in prizes as Rupetta Academy, in collaboration with the International Chess Federation (FIDE), attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon based on the number of games played.

The ambitious endeavour was part of the global celebration of World Chess Day and FIDE’s 100th

anniversary when on July 20, chess enthusiasts worldwide celebrate International Chess Day.

No fewer than 16 professional players and about 10 kids gathered in Abuja and over 200 worldwide who joined online, to embark on an unprecedented 24-hour chess marathon.

Among the participants was Joshua Adejoh, popularly known as “The King of The North” who is the country’s number one ranked chess player in northern Nigeria.

The event also brought together players from diverse backgrounds and cultures and enabled participants to demonstrate extraordinary

concentration, stamina, and strategic brilliance as they aimed to establish a new world record.

Also, the youngest female player, Ms. Naomi Musa, was granted a scholarship by Rupetta Academy to complete her secondary school education to demonstrate the academy’s commitment to supporting young talent and providing opportunities for academic and personal growth.

The CEO of Rupetta Academy, Katmaan Senlong said they were incredibly proud of all the players and the entire Rupetta Academy community

for their unwavering dedication and outstanding performance.

“Attempting to break the Guinness World Record is a testament to our academy’s commitment to nurturing chess talents and promoting the

intellectual and strategic benefits of the game.

“Rupetta Academy extends its heartfelt gratitude to FIDE for the opportunity to be part of this monumental celebration, Senlong said.

He also stressed the commitment of the academy to fostering a love for chess and empowering individuals through intellectual pursuits.

The attempt began at 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. as official confirmation from Guinness World Records is still pending.

Adejoh claimed the event’s top prize after accumulating 23 points to beat his closest opponent Emmanuel Okhipo on Tournament Performance Rating (TPR) after Okhipo also finished on 23 points.

Keyi Musa from Jos, Plateau State ended up with 22 points to settle for the third position.

In the kids’ category, Ivie Urieto emerged winner, while Brian Okoye settled for the runner-up prize.