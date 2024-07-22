ETHICAL REVOLUTION FOR FCT HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

·

This is a clarion call for an ethical revolution in the FCT healthcare system. I was recently asked, ‘how can we create a more friendly primary health care, focusing on the FCT?’. In response to this I want to urge a change in the attitude of health sector stakeholders, including patients.

First of all, accountability is of prime importance in getting it right, so institutions and individuals responsible for primary health care (PHC) and others must be held accountable to do what is right and proper for the benefit of the people.

When I was appointed Permanent Secretary, I told myself we need a team that would elicit accountability by being in the field. Everybody is talking about Primary Healthcare Centres, but if you ask me, we need village healthcare. If we can go down to the hamlet level, it will reduce the pressure at the topmost level. Any form of sentiments should be discarded in ensuring equitable PHC service delivery.

We need to be religious-plus, it doesn’t have to be Islam or Christianity. Even if you’re a traditional worshipper, we need the Chinese mentality. Up till now, I don’t know if they’re (the Chinese) Muslims or Christians, but most of the time, for them it is work and their work ethics.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying the Chinese are not corrupt, but I think we need an ethical revolution. ‘Change begins in me’ slogan is not a joke.

We need to stop paperwork, signing two-page, well-crafted memos, and giving approvals, and become more practical. We need to digitize our systems not just with laptops, desktops, or tablets. The potential of smartphone technology even in rural areas cannot be overemphasized. Even the villager today can use a smartphone and do so many things. Let’s develop special apps for healthcare reporting and responses that can elicit serious responses.

I wish to also urge less dependency on foreign donors, advocating for a more balanced approach to resource mobilization. We should relate with donors, but we shouldn’t rely 100% on them. Let the local government, state, and federal governments all contribute, and let there be an accountability system.

Another vision for reform includes stringent training and a culture of accountability. Some people think they have a birthright to act without consequence. But when you know you will account for your actions and face serious punishment, people will stop what they are doing.

A comprehensive commitment from all stakeholders, government, citizens, and communities. When recruiting for primary healthcare centers, ensure that locals with the necessary skills are trained and engaged. There would be accountability in the system.

We should rally stakeholders not only in FCT but nationwide towards an ethical revolution to usher in accountability as a way of life in the vital sector.

We also call for more training of health personnel; digitization of systems and processes to eliminate graft opportunities, more recruitment for PHCs from among skilled locals and their subsequent training in areas deficient in the communities so as to boost commitment to accountability to the system, as well as other novel approaches.

The emphasis therefore should be on grassroots involvement, digital innovation, and stringent accountability, this will lay a solid foundation for transforming healthcare delivery, ensuring it truly serves the people it is meant to protect and heal.

Dr. Baba Gana Adam, Permanent Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat