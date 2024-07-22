Court to Commence Hearing on Contempt Charges against Rogue Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leaders

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

An Enugu State High Court sitting in Enugu would today (Monday) commence hearing on the contempt of court charges brought against the leaders of a group parading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This followed the publication of the substituted service on the defendants as ordered by Justice H.O Eya after hearing an ex-parte motion filed by the plaintiff in Suit No: E/878/2022.



The order for substituted service was granted on February 20, 2024 and carried out on July 9, 2024 by the plaintiff, Ambassador Okey Emychay, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Emuchay instituted the case against four defendants, Chidi Ibeh, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Prince Richard Ozobu, and Nnabuike Okwu, who have been parading themselves as leaders of a group which uses the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.



The individuals, who appropriated various leadership positions to themselves, have refused all entreaties to stop using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in their activities hence the legal action taken by the recognised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The contempt proceedings against the defendants was sequel to their refusal to obey a court order issued by Justice U.J Mogboh on March 10, 2023 barring them from parading as leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.



The court order read: “That the factional group of the defendants/respondents, their agents, servants, privies, workers, youth wing or any person or group acting for on their behalf ate hereby restrained/barred from parading themselves or representing themselves in any function either physically or through the aid of any medium of any communication as the President General and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pending the determination of the substantive suit”.

In the Form 48 dated March 15, 2023, notifying the defendants of the consequences of disobeying order of court, Okechukwu Isiguzoro was specifically identified as the “contemnor”.



Isiguzoro, who parades himself as “Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide” has been issuing several press statements in the media purporting to be speaking for the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation.

If eventually found guilty of contempt of court, the defendants could be jailed as Form 48 which they were served stated that “unless you obey the directions contained in this order, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison”.