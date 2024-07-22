CISLAC Flays Senate Leadership for Stifling Dissent, Introducing Autocracy in the Assembly 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has strongly criticized the recent removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Senate’s Chief Whip, accusing the Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio’s leadership of stifling dissent and undermining democratic representation.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC condemned Ndume’s removal, stating that it demonstrates a trend of silencing senators and preventing them from voicing the concerns of the Nigerian people whom they are elected to serve, likening it to autocracy.

“The Senate’s actions undermine the constitutional role of its members as representatives of the people at the highest levels of government,” the non-government organization asserted.

“By restricting senators from expressing national concerns, the Senate risks eroding its mandate and weakening the legislature as an independent arm of government.”

Highlighting Ndume’s significant role in the formation of the current Senate leadership and his contributions to governance, CISLAC emphasized that unless a senator violates senate rules or the constitution, their removal reflects sycophancy and undermines the Senate’s credibility as an independent body.

“The Senate leadership’s alignment with executive anti-people policies and self-serving interests raises concerns about its autonomy,” the non-government organization added.

“It portrays the Senate as a mere extension of the executive, contradicting its role as a check on government excesses.”

CISLAC, a non-government organization that champions legislative advocacy, further criticized the character and integrity of the Senate’s current leadership, suggesting that their controversial backgrounds undermine democratic principles and threaten free speech and democratic consolidation.

“They have silenced, intimidated, and harassed opposition senators, forcing them to keep quiet. This is not democratic, and it’s not acceptable,” CISLAC stated.

“There must be room for opposition in the Senate. Democracy only flourishes where a thriving opposition exists. The opposition parties have been silenced, and this should not be tolerated.”

“The senators are there to represent the people. If the people are not happy with the way the country is run, then there’s a crisis. Nigerians need to have a vibrant Senate that speaks for its people.

“The legislators are being forced to keep quiet while Nigerians are bleeding, hungry, and dying. Meanwhile, they are just sitting and collecting bogus salaries. They are supposed to be doing serious work.

“The Senate is not a chieftaincy position; it’s a serious role that requires them to connect with the people, speak with the people, and voice their demands,” the non-government organization said.

“All the other senators shouldn’t just keep quiet in times like this. The Senate has various parties—APC, PDP, LP, and APGA—and they are all quiet when they are supposed to hold the central government accountable.

“They are supposed to checkmate the excesses of the other arms of government irrespective of party loyalty. You should not keep quiet as a legislator; you’re only undermining democracy if you do.

“Being loyal to the party does not mean you should be quiet when people are kidnapped, killed, and hungry. It’s an anti-people action to stay silent when the country is not going well. You should not just keep quiet when the country is in hard times, and this is not acceptable,” CISLAC added.

“In silencing dissent and marginalising outspoken senators like Ndume and Abdul Ahmed Ningi, the Senate risks rendering itself irrelevant.

“Rather than penalising Senator Ndume for advocating on behalf of Nigerians, his contributions should be acknowledged and respected,” CISLAC concluded.

CISLAC also expressed concern that opposition political parties in the Senate have been ambushed and silenced, allowing anti-people agendas and continued non-transparent and unaccountable governance in Nigeria.