Bauchi Malnutrition Cases: Medecins Sans Frontiers Raises Alarm 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A medical humanitarian organisation, Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), has raised alarm over the increasing number of malnutrition cases in Bauchi State and how it is carrying out community-based solution to curb the menace.

The organisation also lamented that in Bauchi, 5,787 and 17,223 children were admitted in its ITFC and three local ambulatory therapeutic feeding centres (ATFCs), which support malnourished children before they need to be admitted to an in-patient hospital.



MSF added that between January-June 2024, the number of admissions was 127% and 123% higher than during the same period in 2023 respectively.

These statistics were disclosed by MSF Bauchi State Coordinator, Mrs. Rabi Adamou, yesterday, at an interactive session with journalists held at Bagari Hotel and Suites Conference Room, Bauchi.



According to her, “We are very concerned by the catastrophic increase in malnutrition admissions we have seen in Bauchi in the first half of 2024. Although there may be many factors compounding this increase in admissions, the numbers we are seeing are incredibly high.”

She added that, “We are only just entering the peak season for malnutrition and our facilities are over capacity and having to expand.”

“MSF has been supporting the local health system in Bauchi State since 2012 by responding to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, diphtheria, and Lassa fever, providing medical care, training medical staff, and conducting health promotion activities amongst the community.



MSF Coordinator said: “Since 2022, MSF has been responding to the huge numbers of children suffering from malnutrition and currently runs a 250-bed ITFC and an in-patient paediatric department (IPD) in Kafin Madaki General Hospital, just as it also operates in three ATFCs in Kafin Madaki, Kafin Liman and Miya primary healthcare centres.



“In addition, new community-level activities are planned. Integrated Community Case Management (iCCM/iCCM+), which aims to expand on the existing community approach and include the treatment of malnutrition at a community level. This will be piloted in eight villages in Miya, starting in mid-July.

MSF added malnutrition to the conventional iCCM activities which include malaria, diarrhoea, and malnutrition diagnosis to respond to the increasing number of admissions for malnutrition in the region.



According to Nathalie Avril, Nutrition Advisor MSF, “Given the multifaceted causes of malnutrition, it is imperative that the response is equally comprehensive and span multiple sectors. This includes not only treatment but also preventive measures and livelihood enhancements. Recognising the geographically widespread nature of the needs, the response must mirror this extent, ensuring a broad and multidisciplinary approach”.

The ‘Parent MUAC’ (mid upper arm circumference) activity will also be implemented in Bauchi State. This activity is to train the parents and caretakers of the children to use the MUAC at home, to monitor and detect malnutrition at early stage, before it develops into severe cases.



“Despite the collective efforts, many challenges remain like limited access to healthcare, number of qualified medical staff in health facilities, provisions of medications and ready to use therapeutic foods, which are essential to treat children with malnutrition. It is crucial that Bauchi State representatives, national and international stakeholders work together and expand the response to prevent further increase in numbers in the years to come,” Rabi Adamou, project coordinator for Bauchi, noted.

Also, due to the overwhelming surge of malnutrition cases in Bauchi – multiple responses including community-based solutions have been developed.

She further stated that it is witnessing an unprecedented surge in admissions for malnutrition and have been rapidly scaling up the response in the area as well as increasing bed capacity at the inpatient therapeutic feeding centre (ITFC) in Ganjuwa LGA.

She however added that, “We are launching the integrated community care management plus (iCCM) to train identified personnel in the community to diagnose and treat malnutrition at an early stage.”

According to MSF Coordinator, “Bauchi, along with the majority of Northern Nigeria, is facing a malnutrition crisis as, across Nigeria, MSF teams have seen rates of malnutrition admissions rise on average 40% from the same period last year”.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, commended the organisation for engaging in the fight against malnutrition in the state.

According to him, MSF is doing a good job in terms of treatment of malnourished children in Bauchi, adding that the state government is pleased with their activities.

He observed that, apart from treating malnourished children, the MSF is also involved in training the communities and health workers to identify five aspects of their work.

“It’s not only malnutrition, there is pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria. The communities are also involved, whenever a child is malnourished, whether it is mild or moderate, the situation would be managed, and they are doing it”, he said.

