The Magnificent Magnanimity of Mike Adenuga

The Chinese say that a bit of fragrance always clings to the hand that gives roses. This is just the case for top philanthropist, Dr. Mike Adenuga. In a remarkable display of admiration, Adenuga purchased 10 copies of Aremo Olusegun Osoba’s book, “My Life In The Public Eye,” for N100 million. This gesture, which was revealed during Osoba’s 85th birthday celebration, showcased Adenuga’s deep respect for the elder statesman and now serves as a testament to Adenuga’s belief in honouring legacies.

The event at Eko Hotel and Suites was a dazzling affair, filled with prominent figures from various sectors. Despite the presence of many high-profile guests, Adenuga’s act of generosity stood out prominently. It was a moment that reinforced the significance of acknowledging those who have dedicated their lives to public service.

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the lasting contributions of individuals. However, Adenuga’s grand purchase highlights the importance of recognising enduring legacies. His commitment to celebrating Osoba’s work is a reminder of the value of lifetime achievements.

Osoba’s career spans journalism and politics, where he made significant impacts. His memoir captures pivotal moments that have shaped modern Nigerian journalism and governance. It is to these achievements that Adenuga raised the proverbial cup, in his own way documenting and valuing these contributions.

Meanwhile, Adenuga who is known for his business acumen and philanthropy, has consistently supported various sectors in Nigeria. In the past, his contributions have promoted everything from intellectual to cultural heritage. Osoba’s case is only the latest.

Indeed, philanthropy as Adenuga has demonstrated has far-reaching effects. Such contributions extend beyond monetary value. They reflect a deep appreciation for pioneers and promote a culture of honouring the worthy.