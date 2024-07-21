Senator Adedayo Adeyeye Becomes ‘New Bride’

Diane Sawyer said, “The joy is in the journey and not arriving at the destination.” If some of the bigwigs in Nigeria knew this, they wouldn’t be running shamelessly to the house of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye.

President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Senator Adeyeye as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) marks a significant turn in Adeyeye’s political career. Known for his multifaceted background as a lawyer, journalist, and seasoned politician, Adeyeye’s new role has attracted substantial attention. His homes in Abuja and Ekiti have now become focal points for political figures and stakeholders, turning them into a Mecca of sorts.

Before his recent appointment, Adeyeye was the national chairman of the Southwest Agenda for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA), a group instrumental in Tinubu’s rise to the presidency. His contributions and leadership in SWAGA showcased his political acumen and dedication to the APC’s mission. These qualities have evidently not gone unnoticed, as they paved the way for his new prestigious role at the NPA.

As the new Board Chairman, Adeyeye’s leadership is expected to bring significant improvements to the NPA, an agency critical to Nigeria’s maritime and economic activities. His diverse background, including his tenure as a former Minister of State for Works and a Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, equips him with the necessary experience. This has made him an attractive figure in political circles, further elevating his status.

The appointment has led to a surge in visits to Adeyeye’s residences, with many seeking to align themselves with his newfound influence. Political associates, stakeholders, and those who previously overlooked him are now eager to associate with the new Chairman. His homes have become bustling hubs of activity, reflecting his elevated position in Nigeria’s political landscape and the shamelessness of his August guests.

But what can Adeyeye do? Political friends are political friends, after all. Nothing changes until something like this happens. One might even say that this teaches that with great power comes responsibility to warmly accept guests that formerly kicked one to the curb.