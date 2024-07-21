Rivers Crisis: Wabara Commends PDP Govs over Resolution to Stand by Fubara

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has commended the PDP governors over their resolution to stand by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State against forces behind the raging political crisis in the state.



The PDP governors had in their recent meeting in Enugu, vowed to support Fubara against masterminds of the ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich state.

They advised those fanning the embers of conflict and crisis to distract Fubara and destabilise his government to desist and allow him to deliver good governance to the people of the state unimpeded.

Wabara, in an interview, commended the PDP governors “for courageously rising as one people against the anti-democratic forces masterminding the crisis in Rivers.



According to the former Senate president, the solidarity demonstrated by the governors was quite commendable “and a confirmation of the historic fact that PDP will never abandon its own.”

He explained that the position of the PDP Governors’ Forum on the Rivers political crisis as well as other national issues represented the position of the BoT, the national leadership and the entire membership of the party.



“I sincerely commend the PDP Governors for speaking with one voice and solidarising with one of their own. This is a strong message that PDP is united and will not waver in its resolve to defend democracy,” Wabara said.

The former Senate President further said: “It is highly provocative, undemocratic and unacceptable for anybody to think a sitting governor will be turned into a puppet for whatever reasons”.



Wabara, who had earlier urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore those calling for emergency rule in Rivers State, restated his opposition against the call.

He advised the president not to lean towards those attempting to hijack power through the back door in Rivers State, warning that the political crisis in the state is capable of plunging the entire country into needless political turmoil if mismanaged.

He said: “Nigerians having seen the hypocrisy of the ruling APC which has ruined the country’s economy will have no choice but to return PDP to power in 2027 to put Nigeria back on track”.



The BoT Chairman who commended the PDP Governors over their “spirited efforts” to reposition the party ahead of 2027, expressed the hope that some members who left the party would soon return.

He also commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for hosting his colleague governors and other elders of the party during the meeting.

The BoT Chairman particularly appreciated the beauty in the diversity of Nigeria’s culture as he led the PDP governors to dance the famous Enugu “Surugede cultural dance”.