Jonathan, Atiku, Otti, Ozigbo Eulogise Peter Obi at 63

*Say Obi has demonstrated sincere patriotism, instilled hope in Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President and presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and Labour Party (LP) chieftain and Anambra State governorship hopeful in next year’s election, Valentine Ozigbo, yesterday eulogised the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.



In their separate congratulatory messages, the leaders stated that Obi had demonstrated sincere patriotism and instilled hope in countless Nigerians.

Jonathan in his message poured encomiums on Obi, saying that the former Anambra State governor had demonstrated sincere patriotism, faith and loyalty to Nigeria.



While commending Obi’s resilience and contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in this Fourth Republic, the former president added that Obi had also served as an inspiration and a symbol of hope for many young leaders.

“You are a leader with a track record of selfless and dedicated service to our nation. As a businessman and politician, you have demonstrated sincere patriotism, faith, and loyalty to our country, which is inspiring and a symbol of hope for many young leaders.



“I commend your resilience and contributions to the growth of our democracy especially in this fourth republic. As one of the main opposition figures in our country, you hold a significant place in our collective quest for peace, sustainable development and posterity. I therefore urge you to remain steadfast in your advocacy for probity, equity and justice through your passion, humility and exemplary lifestyle,” Jonathan said.



On his part, Atiku also sent a congratulatory message to Obi whom he described as “my good friend, a dedicated patriot.”

Similarly, Governor Otti also lavished praise on the former governor of Anambra State.

In his words: “Happy birthday to a remarkable leader, brother and friend, Okwute. Your dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria continue to inspire all of us.



“Your leadership has not only illuminated the path for many but has also instilled hope in the hearts of countless Nigerians.”

On his part, Ozigbo described Obi as “a remarkable individual whose dedication to good governance, leadership, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on our nation and millions of people worldwide.”



According to Ozigbo, “Indeed, Obi is a phenomenal individual whose philanthropic efforts have continued to uplift the less privileged, providing hope, education, and opportunities for a brighter future. His commitment to social justice and inclusive growth resonates deeply with the values we all hold dear. His ability to prioritize the needs of the people and deliver tangible results remains an inspiration to us all.



“Being a leader par excellence and integrity personified, Peter Obi has become a Godsent revolutionary figure in Nigeria just as his life and work continue to inspire and motivate us to strive for a better future for all,” Ozigbo added.