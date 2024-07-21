Group Lauds Lawmaker for Provision of Dividends of Democracy to Constituents

The Middle Belt Youth Network (MBYN) has commended Senator Saliu Mustapha representing Kwara Central for his outstanding leadership and commitment to providing dividends of democracy to his constituents.

In a statement co-signed by Comrade Jang John and Yusuf Bello, the youths described Senator Mustapha as an exemplary leader, a great lawmaker and the most outstanding first-term senator.

They praised him for his uncommon commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the nation at large.

The statement highlighted Mustapha’s focus on human capital development, infrastructure improvements and empowering women and youths, which stand out as a testament to his dedication to sustainable development.

“We praise Senator Mustapha for his selfless service, integrity and passion for development. He is indeed a shining example of a true leader, cultivating the potential of tomorrow’s leaders and enhancing community well-being.

“His dedication to the welfare of his constituents is unparalleled, and his commitment to sustainable development is inspiring. Mustapha’s leadership has brought hope and opportunities to the people of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“He has proven himself to be a true representative of the people, always putting their interests above his own. His humility, compassion and empathy have endeared him to the hearts of many,” the statement said.

The group also commended Mustapha’s ability to work collaboratively with other stakeholders to achieve common goals, citing his leadership style as a proof of his ability to connect with his constituents and understand their needs.

While urging other lawmakers to emulate Mustapha’s exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of their constituents, the group encouraged him to sustain the tempo of his impactful work.