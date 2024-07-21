DSS Kills Kidnapper of Mother of Hausa Singer, Rarara Recovers N26.5m Ransom

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly killed one of the kidnappers of the mother of famous Hausa singer, Dauda Rarara.

After a sustained gun duel with the heavily armed kidnappers, one was shot dead while the other was apprehended.

The names of the kidnappers were given as Hamisu and Bature.

The former was killed while Bature is being treated of the gunshot wounds he sustained.

Sources said the operatives at the weekend stormed the Makarfi deep forest in Kaduna State and engaged the bandits in their enclave when they were busy sharing the ransom cash paid for the release of Rarara’s mother.

“The operatives were able to overpower the kidnappers, killing one instantly and arresting another who is receiving treatment from the gun shots he received from DSS operatives.

“The sum of N26.5 million earlier paid to them as ransom was recovered,” the source who pleaded anonymity disclosed.

The source added the operation was carried out after a careful intelligence networking.

“They had traced the kidnappers to Makarfi deep forest, raiding the place while they sharing the ransom cash paid to them.

“The operation was successful and the other kidnapper who is receiving treatment is helping the operatives with credible and useful information on how they had been kidnapping innocent Nigerians.

“I can confidently tell you that Bature, the one receiving treatment, is helping the operatives with information on their activities,” the source added.