African Leaders Back Tinubu

One person with a belief is equal to a force of 99 who have only interests. These are the words of John Stuart Mill, and how accurate they are. Upon considering how strongly some African leaders have shown strong support for Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, leading to his recent reappointment as ECOWAS chair, one can only conclude that they really believe in him.

President Tinubu has many friends, but few are presidents. Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is one such friend. He has always been a vocal supporter, even backing Tinubu at the recent ECOWAS summit. This camaraderie is sweetened further by the fact that they share the same birthday, indicating a bond that transcends political affiliations.

Tinubu’s re-election as ECOWAS chair occurred at the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government on July 7, 2024. His first term was set to end on July 9, but he accepted another one-year tenure, reflecting the confidence his peers have in his leadership.

Akufo-Addo’s confidence in Tinubu definitely had something to do with the Nigerian’s reemergence. The Ghanaian president’s endorsement is significant given his prominent role in West African politics. But one cannot help but reflect on their shared histories. Both presidents come from influential backgrounds, with Akufo-Addo being the son of Ghanaian political and royal lineage, and Tinubu hailing from a notable merchant family in Lagos. Their paths of progress also reflect a shared dedication to public service and governance.

Tinubu’s political journey is marked by a commitment to democracy. After starting his career in the Social Democratic Party and facing imprisonment for his pro-democracy activities, he returned from exile to play a crucial role in Nigerian politics. His efforts culminated in his election as Lagos State Governor and later as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Akufo-Addo, a seasoned politician and lawyer, has similarly navigated the complexities of political life. Serving as Attorney General, Minister of Justice, and Foreign Minister before becoming Ghana’s president in 2017, he has consistently shown a dedication to governance and public service. His re-election in 2020 reinforces his enduring influence in Ghanaian politics.

With a pair like Akufo-Addo and Tinubu overseeing politics in West Africa, things will only continue to bounce from stability to development.