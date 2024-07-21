AAAN Elects New Leaders

Managing Director/Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark, Mr. Lanre Adisa has emerged as the 20th President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN). Adisa emerged as president on Saturday at the association’s 51st Annual General Meeting/Congress in Abeokuta. He will lead the AAAN Executive Board over the next two years and succeed Mr. Steve Babaeko, whose two terms have ended.

Adisa promised to build on the current successes recorded by the association and move it forward in the right direction.

Adekoyejo Abiola of Imaginarium emerged Vice President, while Creativexzone’s Mr. Sola Adegorioye will serve as Treasurer. Other members of the new board include Mrs. Fumibi Fayo-Adeleye of Prize Communications and Mr. Sam Ochonma of The Hook Creative Agency who emerged as Publicity Secretary and Assistant Publicity Secretary respectively.

Babaeko, under whom the association gained significant relevance over the last four years, will serve as an ex-officio member along with Miss Funke Adetola of Dentsu, Mrs. Bisi Olusanya of Prima Garnet, Ms Marie Awolaja of Oglivy Nigeria, Mr. Omoraro George of Rage Media and Raphael Idu of Poke Limited.

The AGM/Congress, which began with a courtesy visit to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo Aremu 111, came to a close with a Gala and Award Night at which three of the industry’s brightest lights and five legends were recognised.

The Rising Star Award went to Popoola Oluwatobi of The Hook Creative Agency and Williams Jonah of SO&U. The Trailblazer Award was won by Kayode Olowu of OneWildcard.

The Legend of Advertising Award, which recognised stellar contributions to the profession went to Mr. Tunde Thanni, Managing Director/CEO of Explicit Communications; Elder Chris Doghuje, former Chairman of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; Otunba Tunde Adelaja of Rosabel, Elder Dele Adetiba, former CEO of Lintas; and Mrs Omowunmi Owodunni, former Managing Director of STB-Mcann.