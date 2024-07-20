Tinubu Urged to Establish a ‘Ministry of Men Affairs’ to Address Critical Gender Gaps

Sunday Ehigiator

Prominent Men’s Mental Health Advocate, Halima Layeni, recently in an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasised the need for Nigeria’s inaugural Ministry of Men Affairs to tackle the unique challenges faced by men in the country.

In the letter, Layeni highlighted the severity of issues such as violence, depression, suicide, and economic instability affecting men, which on the larger scale also affects the country’s economic stability.

According to her, the proposed ministry would focus on five key areas: improving health outcomes, addressing violence against men, enhancing economic stability, reducing suicide rates, and strengthening family dynamics.

“Men in Nigeria are grappling with a host of severe and often overlooked issues. They are victims of violence, including domestic abuse and assault, which remains starkly underreported due to entrenched societal stigmas.

“Men also endure alarmingly high rates of depression and suicide, exacerbated by societal expectations and a conspicuous lack of targeted support. Economic instability further aggravates these challenges, with many men deprived of crucial opportunities for skill development and economic empowerment.

“Cultural norms frequently prevent men from seeking help, leading to unaddressed mental health issues and violence. Despite these severe struggles, men continue to fulfil their roles as providers, breadwinners, husbands, and fathers, often shouldering these burdens with silent fortitude.

“To address these critical issues, the establishment of a Ministry of Men’s Affairs should focus on five key areas. Firstly, improving health outcomes for men is essential; this involves creating dedicated services to tackle the silent crisis of mental health, promoting tailored healthcare initiatives, and educational programs designed specifically for men.

“Secondly, addressing violence against men requires the creation of robust mechanisms for reporting and support, ensuring that male victims of violence receive the necessary protection and justice.

“Thirdly, enhancing economic stability is crucial; this entails developing targeted opportunities for skill enhancement, entrepreneurship, and career advancement, thereby improving economic prospects for men.

“Fourthly, reducing suicide rates among men demands the implementation of comprehensive programs that provide crisis intervention and support, directly targeting the high incidence of suicide in this demographic.

“Lastly, strengthening family dynamics by providing support for men in their familial roles will foster social stability and help mitigate issues related to family breakdown and domestic violence.

“The establishment of this ministry will unequivocally advance gender equality by ensuring that men receive the same level of support, opportunities, and empowerment that has been long afforded to other demographics. Empowered men are more capable of contributing positively to society, thereby benefiting their families, communities, and the national economy.”