Rema’s ‘HEIS’, Record-Breaking Performance Fee

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Arguably, the biggest news in pop culture at the moment is Rema. And no doubt, with recent record feats and features, might displace the leading three Nigerian artistes – Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid – having the potential of assuming the new poster boy of Afrobeats.

The pop star, fresh off the release of his sophomore album “HEIS,” an 11-track album on July 11, 2024, sparked frenzy on the internet, adding to his top streams the past 12 months and global impact of his music which has upped his career run.

A day after release of his sophomore album, Rema returned to Mumbai, India the second time within a year, performing at the grand wedding of Anant, 29, the youngest son of Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani. Ambani is said to be India’s wealthiest person, and the 11th richest man in the world.

Anant Ambani, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. During the celebration, Rema thrilled the audience with his global hit song ‘Calm Down’, as many of the high-profile guests excitedly sang along and danced to his rhythmic performance.

The crowd was captivated and they cheered him on as seen in clips of his performance posted on social media. Mavin Record posted a clip from his performance on X. The news of Rema’s record-breaking performance fee at Anant Ambani’s wedding buzzed across social media.

The Nigerian artiste was reported by Indian news outlet Hindustantimes to have been paid N4.5 billion ($3 million) for performing, at the lavish event, leaving observers in awe, with many seeing Rema’s success as motivation to pursue a career in music.

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, and pop star, Rihanna were among music superstars at the wedding ceremony which ended last Sunday. By record, Starboy Wizkid was the only Nigerian artiste to have earned huge performing at a royal wedding ceremony in India sometime in 2018, before Rema’s emergence in 2019.

Then Wizkid was reported to have been paid $681,200 (N245.9 million) when he performed at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India, and he got the Indians dancing to his hit songs Soco, Fake Love and more.

For Rema, one of the defining moments of his impressive career was the release of ‘Calm Down’, in February 2022 as a single off his debut album ‘Rave and Roses’. The song ushered in many memorable and historic moments for the artiste on the global music stage.

The remix of ‘Calm Down’, featuring collaboration with American singer and actress, Selena Gomez, soared to number three on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. It also dominated the U.S. Afrobeats songs chart for an unprecedented 58 weeks.

Subsequently, the song also extended its stay on the chat as the highest-charting Afrobeats song on the Billboard Hot 100. The feat came about a week after the song became the second-longest charting no 1 African song in India.

Among his top streamed songs over the past year, ‘Calm Down’ (both the original and the remix) stands out as fan favourite. Other hits like ‘Bubalu,’ ‘Soweto,’ ‘Charm,’ and the Shallipopi assisted track, ‘Benin Boys,’ have also struck a chord with listeners.

“Over the past 12 months, Rema’s tracks have been added to an astonishing 28.1 million playlists globally, and saved 24.3 million times in users’ libraries, highlighting his ability to blend Afrobeats with contemporary sounds that have resonated deeply with listeners,” an article said.