Oluremi Tinubu: Govt, Private Sector Collaboration Necessary to Enhance Health Sector 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said realising the nation’s goal of Universal Health Coverage needs the efforts and partnership of the private sector and the full activation of Health Insurance.

The First Lady who disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the Diamed Health Centre, in Lekki, Lagos State, noted that such state-of-the-art facility resonates with the four-point healthcare agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Her words: “I have also been informed that this Centre occupies a strategic position in the four-point agenda of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare which are, improving governance and leadership; improving population health outcomes; Medical industralisation/unlocking value chains; and Health Security.”

She noted that the inauguration is critical saying advanced imaging and proper diagnosis are the bedrock of quality health care.

According to her, “As we look to the future, collaborations across sectors and borders are necessary to drive innovation, share knowledge, and improve patient outcomes. Diamed Centre exemplifies what can be achieved when we work together-the government, the private sector, and dedicated healthcare professionals.

“This dream cannot be attained without engaging the private sector and the full activation of health insurance. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) stand at the forefront of these transformative efforts, merging resources and expertise to elevate care standards.”

The First Lady commended the Chairman of the Diamed Centre, Sir Kessington Adebutu, for the initiative urging him to continue raising the bar even as new grounds are explored in medical technology.

Earlier in his speech, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, noted that the nation’s healthcare sector was improving rapidly especially with the collaborative efforts of the private sector.

He commended the ownership of the health facility noting that the hospital would serve as a good training ground for medical manpower.

On his part, Chairman of Diamed Health Centre, Sir Adebutu thanked the government for providing an enabling environment which made the establishment of the facility possible.