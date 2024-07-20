Masked Mykatee: Music Remains Agent for Social Change

Tosin Clegg

Music has always served different purposes and represents different meaning to many over the years. The impact of music can’t be overlooked as it has stood through times and seasons with different composers offering the very best of genres such as reggae, rumba, soukous, rap, rhythm and blues, gospel or other generic options. The iconic, Bob Marley and the outspokenly confident, Fela Anikulapo Kuti reinvented music in a way that it served the purposes of social change which resonated throughout their careers and had massive impact on their listeners.

Following in their footsteps is Masked Mykatee, the visionary behind MMT for Social Change. An event recently which was unveiled in an unusual way caught the attention of the music community and its likes. His approach earned him a top 10 spot on trending topics on social media platform, X. Unlike the regular artiste unveiling, he changed the narrative as the event rolled out as a symposium with a keynote address by seasoned and highly esteemed Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, who commended MMT, on his course in using music as a tool for social transformation.

Falana, gave a very resounding and powerful speech which was a call to action and further delved into the historical and contemporary significance of music as a catalyst for social reform, resistance to authoritarian governments, injustice, and transformation for national building and economic development. He highlighted the role of music in various global movements, emphasising its ability to transcend barriers and foster a sense of shared identity and purpose. His speech also championed the importance of unity for national development addressing the challenges posed by religion and ethnic divisions, proposing music as a unifying force that can bridge these gaps.

Shortly before the artiste was formally unveiled, a panel session was moderated by Prof. Silk Ugwu Ogbu of the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos. The panel included distinguished speakers such as Zakka Bala, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Dr. Desmond Ekeh, and Dr. Omotola Bamigbaiye, who each brought unique perspectives on leveraging music for social change.

Masked Mykatee emphasised the importance of engaging and empowering young Nigerians but further established that, “The mask I wear represents neutrality and an unbiased commitment to unity and collective progress in Nigeria. It is also important to note that our youths are the key to a brighter future for Nigeria. Through music, we can inspire them to take active roles in driving social change.”