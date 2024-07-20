Katsina Teenager in Police Net for Abetting Banditry

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A 13-year-old teenager, Umar Hassan, has been arrested by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command for abetting banditry in the state.

Umar, who hails from Dandume Local Government Area of the state, according to the police, was nabbed for providing vital information to bandits.

Parading Umar and other suspects on Thursday evening, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the juvenile specialises in providing information on villages and potential targets to armed bandits.

He said: “On July 3, 2024 at about 0800 hours, the command, in collaboration with members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps attached to Dansoda village, Dandume LGA, Katsina State, succeeded in arresting one Umar Hassan, age 13 residing at Sheik Abdullahi quarters of Dandume town, Dandume LGA in connection with a suspected case of aiding and abetting armed banditry.

“The suspect was arrested following the receipt of intelligence on his nefarious activities, where he specialises in providing information on villages and potential targets to suspected armed bandits.”

In the course of the investigation, he said, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and mentioned one Abba (at large) as his accomplice.

According to him, the suspect further confessed to be part of the gang that attacked Unguwar Bawa village several times, where they kidnapped and rustled animals.