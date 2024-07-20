Josh2Funny Set for Live in Campus Tour of Nigerian Varsities

Highly-rated entertainer, Chibuike Josh Alfred, aka Josh2Funny, in conjunction with leading entertainment guru, Chief Executive Officer of Engraced Events, Mr. Itoto Emmanuel, has concluded plan for the ‘Josh2Funny Live in Campus’ tour across university campuses in Nigeria.

The event is expected to deliver exhilarating entertainment on the campuses, promoting the showbiz industry and exploring talent discovery initiatives on university campuses.

In a chat with journalists, Josh2Funny, who has been featured on the immensely popular American Got Talent (AGT) show, said the tour serves as an opportunity to connect with his fans across university campuses, allowing for a more intimate effort at community building.

According to him, “I have had a considerable good career run these past few years. I had a massive campus tour in 2019. It was highly successful and now I want to go on the road again with my friends.

“This period I want to connect with my fans across campuses in Nigeria. I have travelled the world, been at the biggest stages but now I want my fans across our campuses to connect with my brand in a refreshing new way.”

The show-runner, Mr. Itoto Emmanuel, said the tour is a continuation of a well-established touring experience which featured Oga Sabinus popularly known as Mr. Funny in its last edition, calling on brands to take advantage of the tour to reach out to their customers on campuses.

He noted that the show is returning on the back of the success of the first one which took university campuses by storm, adding that the ‘Josh2Funny Live in Campus’ promises even more entertainment.

“We are excited to be working with Josh2Funny on this tour because he has a popular following among Nigerians. The show will also serve as a platform for fans to connect with their customers even as it will also serve as a platform for advocacy against social vices such as cultism, drug abuse and violence,” he said.

This will further expand the ‘Live in Campus’ being run by Engraced Events. The company had in 2023 teamed up with Oga Sabinus in organizing the Sabinus Live on Campus, which toured not less than six university campuses across Nigeria, delivering electrifying performances by A-list musicians, comedians and other entertainers.