Enugu Rangers Fortify Team with 10th  Season Signing

In their quest to defend the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title won last season and also have a good outing in CAF Champions League, reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International F.C., have continued their spending spree in the transfer window with the announcement of their 10th signing on Monday.

A press statement signed by the club’s Media Director Nobert Okolie, confirmed the Flying Antelopes have completed the signing of former Niger Tornadoes winger Clinton Jephter.

“Rangers International F.C., have succeeded in beating other suitors to secure the services of former Niger Tornadoes winger, Clinton Jephter Degol, who penned a year deal to defend the badge of the ‘Flying Antelopes’” the statement read in part.

Jephter, who was amongst the top performers for the Ikon Allah Boys in the concluded season put pen to paper for the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side on Monday at the club’s corporate office in Enugu.

A highly elated Jephter said after signing the documents, “Firstly, I want to thank God for making it possible for me to be here. Secondly, I feel so happy and good to join a great side like Rangers International, the reigning league champions. I feel proud to be part of this club. I know the signing is coming late but I am grateful it happened due to pressures from a couple of clubs for my services. It was a hard decision for me but I believe Rangers is the right choice for me and I feel happy and good to be here.”

Rangers are fortifying their team for a successful NPFL title defense and fruitful continental challenge which starts in the middle of August 2024 with a preliminary round fixture against Comoros Islands side, U.S. Zilimadjou.