We are worried that on a daily basis banks don’t have cash in their ATM machines but POS operators opposite banks and elsewhere always have cash. We have discovered that banks now only give huge amounts of money to POS operators who use their banks POS terminals. Another irony is that banks don’t have clean notes but those who hawk money at parties have the clean and crispy Naira notes.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem,Asaba, Delta State