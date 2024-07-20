Between Nyesom Wike and Ireti Kingibe

The recent outburst by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike that he would “fail” Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe who represents the FCT in the Senate in the next round of general election is most unfortunate and reprehensible. By that boastful comment, Wike succinctly told the world particularly Nigerians that transparent and credible election is utopian in Nigeria.

If the power to elect political leaders truly lies with the electorate, Wike wouldn’t have uttered such words. The senator’s offense was that she criticized Wike’s policies in the FCT which are obviously elitist.

The FCT had produced several ministers in the past who were of different political parties from those of the past senators. For instance, the immediate past senator of the FCT, Philip Tanimu Aduda, was elected into the Senate on three consecutive terms of 12 years on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even when President Buhari and his ministers of the FCT were of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When the PDP was in power, the FCT produced senators from the then All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in the person of Senator Jubril Wowo and others. The PDP ministers never threatened to “fail” the senators in the next round of election. Both the past FCT ministers and the senators worked together for the development of the nation’s capital. But in the case of Wike, he has a different temperament.

Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP). She defeated a three term senator Aduda who was seeking a fourth term. Senator Kingibe had been trying to be elected into the Senate since 2003 until she triumphed in 2023 on a very popular mandate. Now Wike is ill at ease with her victory and has vowed to “fail” her in 2027 to make sure that his friend Senator Aduda returns to the Senate. How does Wike plan or intend to do that?

It will be extremely difficult or near impossible for Wike to “fail” that woman in 2027 except through rigging. But he must realize that FCT is not Rivers State where he determined who “failed” or “passed” in the past elections. Wike is neither from the FCT nor a Gwari man. He cannot come all the way from Rivers State and choose for the FCT people.

Wike should be reminded that the APC which he belongs to in spirit has never won any election in the FCT. In fact, if another election is held today, the APC and its candidates should be grateful to God if they get one per cent of the FCT votes in a free and fair election. No reasonable Nigerian will vote for a party that has brought unprecedented hardship and hunger to the country like the APC unless that person is insane.

Ifeanyi Maduako,

Owerri