We Don’t Provide Security for Illegal Mining Sites, Miners, CDS, IG Deny Claims

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, have denied allegations that they provide security for illegal mining sites and miners in the country.

They both spoke while responding to a query by the Committee Chairman that the members of the Armed Forces and the police were providing security for illegal miners based on reliable reports at a hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Mineral Resources, chaired by Hon Jonathan Gaza, with stakeholders on illegal mining.



Musa, who was represented by the Director of Operations Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ilo, said they only provide protection for legitimate requests made by legitimate miners, who operate in conflict-inflicted areas.

He said, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria is ever ready to give all the necessary support needed to stop this illegal mining. It is not our primary duty but part of our responsibility as per the constitution is that whenever the civil authority task us to do something, we have no obligation than to do that”

“So the Armed Forces to convey here that we are ready to support all the agencies involved in stopping illegal mining including the civil defence, police and the Ministry and so on.



“Now to the question that you asked if the military is protecting any minefield or illegal miners. Most of the time, you find out that from reports reaching us from reliable sources that the military and police providing protection for illegal miners.

“I want to state categorically clear that is a fallacy. It is not true. If there is any such allegations, please we would want to know which of the mines or who brought the allegations so that we would take it up from there. If there is any such allegation, we want to know who brought that up, but as it is that is pure lies sir.”

The IG, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ademola Hamzat, said no responsible organisation paid by the public would do anything that would be against the wish of the people.



“The police, yes, we give guards to some individuals, who we can establish are under serious threat especially in terrorism inflicted areas. But from my own office, there is nothing to show that we protect any illegal mining site. We don’t do that.

“We have a procedure to even grant whoever we are going to guard. The procedure should be we should know what you do for a living first and you must be able to establish to us what the reasons are the reasons you want personal guard, because the police is supposed to provide general service to the people”