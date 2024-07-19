One Unilorin Student Dies, Five Injured in Lone Auto Crash

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Management of University of IlorinUnilorin), Kwara state yesterday said that one student of the institution has been confirmed dead during a lone auto crash that occurred along the university road, Ilorin, the state capital.

The management, however, said that those students that sustained serious injuries have been attended to at the University Health Centre.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the auto crash was said to have involved a small commercial bus, popularly called “Korope” due to the tyre burst while on motion.

It was also gathered that the auto crash, which occurred close to the university gate, saw some of the university security officials trying to manage the situation.

An eyewitness account told journalists that one of the victims of the accident lost her arm, while another female victim was said to appear lifeless on the road.

However, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun, who confirmed the story in a statement, however, said that those involved in the accident were being treated in the school clinic.

The statement read: “The management of the University of Ilorin is saddened to announce the occurrence of a motor accident on campus this(yesterday) afternoon.

“The lone accident involved a commercial bus conveying ten passengers going out of the campus.

“As soon as it occurred, the University Management immediately commenced rescue operations, and all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre. They were attended to by a team of medical personnel at the University Health Centre.”

The statement added: “One of them needed advanced treatment and was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after he was stabilised.

“Four had minor injuries, they were treated and discharged.

Five victims, consisting of two males, two females and the driver, are currently being treated at the University Health Centre.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims was brought in dead, the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.

“The management regrets this unfortunate incident, condoles with the family of the deceased, and prays God to comfort the family while we pray for a quick recovery of the injured victims.”