  • Friday, 19th July, 2024

One Unilorin Student Dies, Five Injured in Lone Auto Crash

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Management of University of IlorinUnilorin), Kwara state yesterday said that one student of the institution has been confirmed dead during a lone auto crash that  occurred along the university road, Ilorin, the  state capital. 

The management, however, said that those students that  sustained serious injuries have been attended to at the University Health Centre.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the  auto crash  was said to have involved a small commercial bus, popularly called “Korope” due to the tyre burst while  on motion. 

It was also gathered that the auto crash, which occurred close to the university gate, saw some of the university security officials trying to manage the situation. 

An eyewitness account told journalists   that one of the victims of the accident lost her arm, while another female victim was said to appear lifeless on the road. 

However, the Director of  Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun,  who confirmed the story in a statement, however, said that those involved in the accident were being treated in the school clinic. 

The statement read:  “The management of the University of Ilorin is saddened to announce the occurrence of a motor accident on campus this(yesterday) afternoon.

“The lone accident involved a commercial bus conveying ten passengers going out of the campus. 

“As soon as it occurred, the University Management immediately commenced rescue operations, and all the victims were moved to the University Health Centre. They were attended to by a team of medical personnel at the University Health Centre.”

The statement added: “One of them needed advanced treatment and was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after he was stabilised. 

“Four had minor injuries, they  were treated and discharged. 

Five victims, consisting of two males, two females and the driver, are currently being treated at the University Health Centre. 

“Unfortunately, one of the victims was brought in dead, the body has been transferred to the morgue, and the University management is making efforts to contact the next of kin.

“The management regrets this unfortunate incident, condoles with the family of the deceased, and prays God to comfort the family while we pray for a quick recovery of the injured victims.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.