Lloris Slams Argentine Winning Team over Race Row

Former France captain Hugo Lloris has described the controversial song sung by some Argentina players as an “attack on French people” but hopes it was a mistake that the players involved will learn from.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is facing sanctions from the Premier League club after posting a video on social media that the French Football Federation said included alleged “racist and discriminatory language”.

World governing body FIFA is also investigating the video, in which several members of the Argentina squad – celebrating their 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final – take part in a song originally sung by Argentina fans questioning the heritage of France’s black and mixed-race players.

Fernandez has since issued an apology on social media.

Lloris, France’s most capped player and their captain when they won the 2018 World Cup, said he was shocked by the behaviour.

“It doesn’t matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy,” he said. “It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner.

“You don’t want to hear or see this kind of thing in football. We all stand against discrimination and racism.

“I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes and hopefully they will learn from it.”

Former Tottenham captain Lloris, 37, signed for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC in December and was in the United States as Argentina won the Copa America in Miami.

He was on the losing side in the 2022 World Cup final as France lost on penalties to Argentina.

“They [Argentina] are the face of football right now, in South America, in the world. They deserve a lot of credit for what they have done on the field for the last four or five years,” Lloris said.

“But when you win, you are an example for others, especially kids.

“It was a proper attack on the French people, especially for the French people who have some African origin and family.”