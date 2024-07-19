FAAN Launches Acculturation Programme to Foster Excellence

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially launched its Acculturation Programme aimed at transforming its organisational culture towards efficiency and excellence.

Speaking at the event, FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, emphasised the programme’s significance in cultivating a work environment where excellence, efficiency, and integrity are paramount

The agency said the initiative was driven by the Director, Special Duties, Mr. Henry Agbebire, and it includes a comprehensive culture change training for all staff, guided by the new handbook. In addition, FAAN has introduced skyward shift, a monthly bulletin to keep staff informed and motivated.

It announced there would be the Managing Director’s Prize and Award for excellence and productivity to recognize outstanding performance.

Kuku highlighted the programme as a commitment to continuous improvement, urging staff to fully engage with the training sessions and materials.

“Change is never easy, but it is necessary for growth and progress,” Kuku stated, expressing confidence in the staff’s ability to drive FAAN’s vision forward.

FAAN said the Acculturation Programme would reflect the forward-thinking approach of the Minister of Aviation and Aeronautical Development, Festus Keyamo, in transforming organisational culture by equipping the ministry’s workforce with the essential values, skills, and mindset.

“With this programme, FAAN aims to exceed stakeholder and passenger expectations, positioning itself as a leader in the global aviation community,” the agency said.