D’banj Features Youssou N’Dour, Wyclef Jean, Akon, Awilo Logomba, Others in Upcoming Album

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian global music sensation, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has unveiled details of his highly-anticipated fifth studio album such as cover artwork, track listing, and release date. The new project entitled ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’ is a creative blend of Afrobeats and Afropop, with 11 songs and two bonus tracks. D’banj features an array of international musicians in the album including Grammy award winner, Wyclef Jean; Congolese icon, Awilo Logomba; Senegalese music legend, Youssou N’Dour; American star, Akon; South African megastar, DJ Maphorisa; and NBC’s The Voice sensation, Chechi Sarai.

The album equally boasts Nigerian artists like Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml and Chuchu Lee. As part of his legacy to mentor and showcase the next big talents, D’Banj also featured Specikinging off his talent discovery project, Cream Platform.

“Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, ‘Entertainer – The Sequel’ confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans,” said D’banj about his album.

In partnership with creative powerhouse, The Temple Company, D’Banj continues his 20-year on stage milestone with a series of intimate live performances and concerts across major cities around the world. He will also connect with fans via exclusive meet-and-greet events, mentoring sessions, and engaging thought-leadership interactions.

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, ‘The Entertainer’ is available for pre-save from July 23 and will be released globally on August 9, 2024, by DB Records.