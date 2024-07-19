Again, Fufeyin Sheds Light on Biblical Use of Material, Water Amidst Controversy 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a significant discussion on faith and spirituality, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has addressed the controversy surrounding the use of prophetic materials, emphasizing their scriptural foundation.

The billionaire prophet reinforced the importance of faith in the use of these materials, which he calls “Miracle Materials.”

Citing Habakkuk 2:4, “The just shall live by faith,” Fufeyin highlighted that the effectiveness of these materials relies on the believer’s faith.

Fufeyin had been criticized for promoting use of material as the divides the internet over the development amidst cyberbullying directed at his ministry’s practices.

But the prophet stressed that faith has always been a cornerstone of the believer’s journey, deeply rooted in biblical tradition.

Prophet Fufeyin referred to Hebrews 11:6, “For without faith, it is impossible to please God,” to underscore that faith is essential for divine intervention.

He argued that prophetic materials are tangible expressions of faith meant to inspire and uplift those who use them with the right belief.

He noted that historically, the use of physical objects in spiritual devotion has been common in Christian practice, including the staff of Moses and the handkerchiefs of Paul, which served as points of contact for divine miracles, dependent on the faith of individuals.

Prophet Fufeyin’s ministry is renowned for miracles, healing, and deliverance, drawing thousands of believers. His teachings encourage believers to trust in God’s ability to work through various means, including prophetic materials.