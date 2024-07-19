Afe Babalola: Mushroom Satellite Campuses Bane of Nigeria’s Education

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has stated that unless the National Universities Commission (NUC) takes decisive step towards closing down all mushroom institutions and study centres across the country, the Nigerian educational system will continue to witness a backward trend.

Babalola stated this yesterday at the Alfa Belgore Hall, ABUAD, when he was conferred with the Fellow of King’s College, London, for his transformative contributions to education and society.

According to the eminent lawyer and elder statesman, “The biggest menace facing quality education today, especially in Nigeria and across Africa, is the proliferation of mushroom, satellite institutions and campuses, including study centres that have long deviated from their original conceptualisation and intent.

“There are many of such institutions that had been pronounced illegal by authorities but which are still operating, allegedly, and which commenced operations, even without the permission of NUC.

“What we expect is for the National University Commission (NUC) to close down all mushroom universities. There are many universities which are illegal, which commenced operations without the permission of NUC.”

Specifically, Afe Babalola described such institutions, as ‘major weapons’ fashioned against quality and functional education in Nigeria and the world at large.

The legal luminary said: “I recall that the NUC had once published their names. But why don’t they arrest owners of such illegal universities, why don’t they close them down?

“Why can’t they make the members of staff of such universities face punishment, and put them before the court of law; yet, they are even building new ones everyday.”

Earlier, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, hailed the giant strides of the founder in the areas of medicine, law, invention, and sciences.

Oyebanji, represented by the newly appointed state Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, said his footprints across all sectors had made him the father of the state, stressing that his uncommon humanity and impact had also ranked him higher against all odds.

On her part, the Vice President, International Engagement and Service of King’s College, London, Prof. Funmi Olonisakin, said the fellowship award, conferred on Babalola was in recognition of the transformative contributions of the legal luminary to the society.

“We are here to award the fellowship of King’s College, London to Aare Afe Babalola, whose fellowship is typically given to people who have made transformative contributions to society at large or King’s College, London,” she said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, thanked King’s College, London, for the honour on the ABUAD founder.

The vice chancellor described the investiture as the most befitting one as it was in recognition of Babalola’s efforts in education and other areas of life.