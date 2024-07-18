Zulum Urges Citizens to Shun Protest, Says Government Working to Ease Hardship

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Bornu State has urged citizens of the state to shun ideas of protest resulting from the hardship faced in the country.

The governor said that the hike in the prices of food and other commodities was temporary and assured that the government at all levels was working to ease the hardship.

Zulum spoke on Wednesday during a multi-stakeholder meeting he convened at the multi-purpose hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, the state capital.

His words: “While the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, we must acknowledge the high likelihood of such actions being manipulated by anarchists and enemies of peace. These elements thrive on chaos and discord, seeking to derail our collective efforts and exploit our vulnerabilities.

“Such manipulation could lead to violence, property destruction, and a setback in the progress we have painstakingly achieved. It is within this context that I urge you all to reflect deeply on the path we choose to take.”

The governor added: “While this hardship exists today, we are also aware that the negative impacts are temporary. It is our hope that we will ride the wave of this hardship to arrive at the shores of prosperity.

“We will do whatever it takes, and we are doing whatever it takes and more, to protect the dignity, pride and independence of our people. The leadership is not asleep.

“The leadership has not given up the fight for a better Borno State, despite our underlying problems. The leadership at the federal level has not given up on Nigeria.

“Our current socio-economic circumstances do not result from a lack of empathy for others’ plights or inaction to address pressing issues. The government (at the state and federal levels) is taking necessary measures to tackle challenges such as food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare.”

Zulum, however, noted that it requires time, patience and the collective effort of all stakeholders for the measures being taken to bear fruits.

“It is vital that we do not aggravate the situation or jeopardise the returning peace in our state. Any attempt to join the protest could have adverse consequences for the lives and property of our people.

“Therefore, I am appealing to all stakeholders to ponder the consequences the intended protest might cause our beloved state and consider how we collectively can address the challenges facing us,” the governor stated.

According to him, the good people of Borno State cannot allow a return to the dark days of tears, fears and losses of lives and livelihoods.

“To bring back Borno State, as your elected leader, I have done and continue to do the very best for the people of Borno State. There is not enough time to list what we have done,” he said.

He further stated: “To the youth of Borno State, you are the backbone of our society, the shapers of both today and tomorrow. Your energy, creativity, and passion are invaluable assets to our community. However, let your conscience guide you in these trying times.”

The governor urged the youth of the state to always choose dialogue as the means to negotiate their demands.

Further according to him, “Peaceful and constructive engagement is the cornerstone of sustainable development. Remember, the future we desire is built on the foundations we lay today. Let those foundations be solidly rooted in peace, dialogue, and mutual respect.

“For our nation at large, I kindly ask for your understanding and appeal against any mass protests that can derail our attention from finding solutions to our social challenges.”

Zulum also said the federal government had taken a number of bold steps to address the challenges of food inflation and availability of medicines for the nation.