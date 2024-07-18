Re-introducing Religious Knowledge Will Solve Some of Nigeria’s Problems, Says IBB

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said the reintroduction of the teaching of both Christian and Islamic religious knowledge in schools will partly solve the social problems being faced by the country.

Babangida, therefore, pledged to speak with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to facilitate the reintroduction of the subjects throughout schools in the country.

Babangida made the observation on yesterday at his Minna Uphill residence, when he received in audience, the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna and other state officials of the association.

“This is the only way we can change our society, by teaching Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge and other moral subjects in our public schools

“It may not be easy, but I know it is what this country needs at the moment. We need to go back to what it used to be especially in the teachings of religious knowledge,” Babangida asserted

The former military leader, however, commended CAN for its efforts in ensuring that morals were inculcated in the lives of youths, saying, “I will be ready to champion the cause for a better society.”

Recalling his days in secondary school “when Christians and Muslims prayed and played together in love and unity” Babangida submitted that, “religious knowledge was one factor that sharpened the society in my growing days but somehow as a nation, we missed it somewhere.

“I think we can still get it right. I am very confident that, with people like you (CAN Chairman), and your efforts, we can get things back to normal.”

Earlier, Yohanna told the former Nigerian leader that he and other officials were in his residence to formally introduce themselves get counsels and draw from his wealth of experience.

He described Babangida as “one who believes in the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion or political differences.”