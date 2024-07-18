PDP Govs: Tinubu Has Failed in Governance, Impoverished Nigerians, Worsened Economy

•Vow to reclaim nation’s leadership, decry drift into anarchy

•Warn INEC against bias in off-season elections

•Say APC mismanaging country’s economy

•Demand inclusive congresses, support minimum wage, LG autonomy, Fubara

State governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, came down hard on the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, saying he has not only failed to deliver good governance, but also impoverished the people, and worsened Nigeria’s economy.

The governors vowed to reclaim all leadership positions across Nigeria, including the presidency, to save the country from further drift into anarchy.

They also accused the “lacklustre All-Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of successfully destroying the entire 16 years of development under the PDP-led government”.

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, made the governors’ position known in his opening remarks at a meeting of the state chief executives and the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the Enugu State Government House, in Enugu.

In his address, Mohammed said, “Actions at the national level have shown that we are drifting to anarchy, and we cannot allow this.”

He added, “We have a shared history and a shared aspiration to make sure that Nigeria places itself well in the comity of nations, where we lead as usual.”

The governor stated that PDP was poised to bring back the good old days of low inflation rates, affordable food, fuel and transportation, high quality of life, and when the country’s currency had value.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity for the governors to share ideas on how to move the party forward and also provide a credible alternative to Nigerians desirous of positive change.

Mohammed stated, “This meeting is very unique and auspicious because we are here to showcase our history as a party. We have been leading in this country as a party. We have all the structures established before the commencement of the APC administration.”

The PDP governors also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field that guarantees transparent and fair off-season governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. They said anything short of strict compliance with the provisions of the electoral act will not be tolerated.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, and read by Mohammed, the PDP governors vowed to resist any attempt to scuttle the election process in the Edo and Ondo states. They called on Tinubu to show leadership by not interfering with the election process.

The governors expressed support for organised labour’s demand for a substantial increase in minimum wage. But they sued for restraint in both actions and utterances that could lead to breakdown of law and order, as well as disrupt the economy.

The governors equally praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on financial autonomy for local governments, stating that they would continue to support any move to ensure that governance is brought closer to the people, as provided in the constitution.

Mohammed commended governors of the party for their innovative approach to governance in their states, especially in terms of infrastructure, education, and health, and the timely delivery of projects across the country.

Speaking on the PDP leadership, the governors said, “In the spirit of the founding fathers of our great party, who adopted internal democracy as the fundamental principle on which our party was built, the congresses leading to the election of party leaders, at the various tiers, must be all-inclusive, transparent, fair and in strict compliance with the constitution of the party.”

Mohammed said that was, “To ensure the successful conduct of the congresses across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

On the off-season elections in Edo and Ondo states, the forum admonished “all the parties to the elections to ensure that campaigns are issues-based, violence-free and in strict compliance with the provisions of the electoral act”.

The communique said, “The forum believes in the efficacy of the local government system, which ensures that governance is brought closer to the people, as provided for in the constitution.”

It said PDP governors, “Will continue to support the autonomy of the local governments as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Forum holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem, and is committed to obedience to court orders. However, the forum urges that implementation of the court decision must be done in a manner that does not create a trust deficit between the federal government and sub-national governments, while also ensuring that the system does not suffer.”

On the crisis in Rivers State, the communique stated, “The forum notes the crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the party and commits to ensuring peace. The forum has resolved to stand by His Excellency, Sir Sim Fubara, Governor of Rivers State; while at the same time employ wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and, thus, find a lasting solution to the crisis.”

The meeting thanked the host governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, for hosting the first meeting of the PDP governors outside Abuja in recent times and for holding the party together, not only in Enugu State, but also in the entire South-east geopolitical zone.

The governors extolled Mbah’s virtues and achievements as evidenced by many landmark projects and interventions in the state.

The meeting was attended by the governors of Rivers State; Akwa-Ibom State, Umo Eno; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; and Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

Others included Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; and the host governor, Mbah.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was absent at the meeting.

Other participants were Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and Acting National Chairman of the party, represented by Deputy National Chairman, South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former governor of Kaduna State and former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; as well as former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu.