Omozele Olotu Joins Global TEF Mentor Network

Omozele Olotu, a distinguished event management professional and recent entrepreneur, has been welcomed into the prestigious Global TEF Mentor network by the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

This invitation follows Omozele’s impressive academic accomplishments, where she graduated with a Master’s in International Tourism and Hospitality Management with distinction and was recognized as the best graduating student.

“As a TEF Mentor, I am excited to use my extensive experience in the events industry to guide and inspire Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs,” Omozele stated.

She further noted that this role perfectly aligns with her passion for mentorship and her commitment to contributing to the economic development of Africa.

Expressing her gratitude to the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Omozele added, “I am honored to join this esteemed network and support ambitious entrepreneurs in their growth and success.

Mentoring is a powerful way to give back to the community, and I am eager to share my experiences and insights to make a positive impact on the future of African entrepreneurship.”

In addition to her mentorship role, Omozele will also be attending IMEX America in Las Vegas in October 2024, one of the leading events for the global meetings, events, and incentive travel industry.

This commitment underscores her dedication to continuous learning and connecting with industry leaders, equipping her with the latest trends and insights to enhance her mentorship capacity.

Founded by African business magnate Tony Elumelu, the Tony Elumelu Foundation aims to empower African entrepreneurs to build successful businesses and drive economic growth across the continent.

The TEF Mentor network is a vital component of this mission, providing guidance and support to budding entrepreneurs through experienced mentors like Omozele.

