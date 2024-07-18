NPC Warns Mothers against E-birth Registration Scams

Funmi Ogundare





The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday cautioned mothers against falling victim to fraudsters posing as commission officials, conducting fake e-registrations, and issuing counterfeit certificates.

The commission identified the activities of these unscrupulous individuals as a significant challenge to birth registrations, emphasizing that e-registration will help curb their operations.

Mr. Isiaka Okesanjo, the NPC Comptroller for Eti Osa Local Government Area, revealed this during a field trip to Sangotedo Primary Health Centre (PHC), an e-registration center. The visit was part of a two-day media dialogue organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and NPC.

Okesanjo explained to journalists that these fraudsters impersonate the commission, issuing fake certificates to unsuspecting parents and extorting money from them.

He urged parents or informants to visit the five designated centers for e-registration and to ensure they interact only with NPC officers.

Okesanjo disclosed that 1,363 registrations have been conducted so far this year, noting that the process is less cumbersome than manual registration.

“In case of fire outbreaks or flooding destroying registration files, the data can be retrieved,” he stated, adding that every child born in the country is entitled to a birth certificate once in a lifetime.

For lost birth certificates, he explained that it is the responsibility of the state office to go through the NPC record and search for the appropriate ledger where the details were captured for a reissuance.

“Birth registration, from age one to 18 is free and are entitled to birth certificates,” the comptroller said.