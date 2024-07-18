Noah Nuhu Dallaji’s Unwavering Commitment to Humanity

Dr. Noah Nuhu Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) who recently received a distinguished award for excellence in Humanitarian Services from the Third Republic House of Representatives Members Forum has continued to thrive. This recognition highlights Dallaji’s enduring commitment to humanitarian efforts and his dedication to improving lives.

Just a few months ago, he was honoured with the Icon of National Development and Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arewa Youth Advocate for Good Governance (AYAGG). During the award ceremony in Bauchi State, AYAGG Chairman Mukhtar Babale described Dallaji Noah as a remarkable figure whose contributions have significantly impacted Bauchi State, Nigeria, and beyond. In the realm of business, career, and philanthropy, Dallaji is relentless.

With his foundation, ACTDF, established in 1996, he has empowered countless young individuals, nurturing their talents and fostering societal impact.

ACTDF, a United Nations Grade C NGO, focuses on talent discovery and youth empowerment across Africa, significantly enhancing education, health, skills development, and socio-economic growth.

Dallaji’s philanthropic reach extends beyond Nigeria to Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, and other regions. His initiatives have fostered prominent figures in Nigerian music, entertainment, and the Nollywood film industry. Many beneficiaries now serve as ambassadors, furthering ACTDF’s mission through collaborative development projects.

His Legacy Project exemplifies his broader vision, supporting youth empowerment across diverse fields. His sports philanthropy includes organizing football and basketball talent discovery events, providing scholarships, and collaborating with sports stars to uplift physically challenged athletes.

In the entertainment sector, he sponsored the “Unleash Your Talent 2017” talent hunt in Port Harcourt, discovering and nurturing future stars in music, comedy, acting, and dance.

His dedication to education is evident in establishing a Sister City relationship between Bauchi State and Oakland, U.S., resulting in numerous scholarships for Nigerian students.

Dallaji’s contributions have garnered international recognition, including invitations to United Nations General Assembly events and awards from global organizations. In 2021, he received an honorary doctorate from the African Advancement Forum in Ghana.

Dallaji’s humanitarian initiatives provide essential relief during crises, advocate for improved healthcare, and offer mentorship and career guidance. His legacy of service, discipline, and integrity continues to inspire positive change and empower future generations.

Awards and recognitions received serve as a testament to his exceptional contributions and vision. His story reminds us that each of us has the power to make a difference and create a more compassionate and prosperous world.