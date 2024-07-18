News Central Partners NairaMetrics to  Produce ‘MarketPulse’ 

News Central Tv has recently announced partnership with Nairametrics, a leading financial literacy and advocacy platform, to launch “MarketPulse,” a new stock market show.

MarketPulse is designed to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of the Nigerian Exchange, offering in-depth analysis and updates on key activities within the Nigerian financial landscape. The show will also extend its focus to selected African markets and notable stock exchanges worldwide, ensuring viewers are well-informed about global financial trends.

The show provides viewers with multi-layered discussions into the state of the Nigerian exchange and current happenings. Using data driven insights, MarketPulse is the cornerstone for investor education and financial literacy.

To introduce the programme, the News Central team led by Managing Director, Kayode Akintemi and the Director of Commercial and Communications, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, along with the CEO of NairaMetrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwuka, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Exchange Group, where they were received by the CEO, Temi Popoola.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, the CEO of Nairametrics said: “At Nairametrics, our mission has always been to empower wealth creation through information. We believe that the capital markets represent one of the most potent avenues for wealth generation worldwide. This is why we are deeply committed to providing comprehensive and insightful coverage in this critical area.”

“Our partnership with News Central combines cutting-edge technology, modern journalism, and data-driven financial insights, ensuring that our content is not only reliable but also actionable. Together, we aim to deliver the most up-to-date and relevant financial news to help our audience make informed investment decisions.”

In his remarks, Kayode Akintemi, the Managing Director of News Central stated; “News Central’s core focus is to drive solutions journalism and community engagement in our nation. This partnership is a milestone not only because of the numerous potential that both parties bring to the table but because of the immense contribution that this will bring to the African market.”

“Market Pulse will be a show that shapes the business reporting and provides viewers and stakeholders with information and insight that will be unmatched anywhere else”

MarketPulse debuted on July 15th and the show airs every weekday at 4 PM on NewsCentral TV. The program leverages NewsCentral’s broadcast reach and Nairametrics’ financial expertise to create a valuable resource for anyone interested in the Nigerian and global financial landscape.